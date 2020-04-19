'One World: Together at Home': Former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush Share Joint Message

One World: Together at Home dominated the national television spectrum on Saturday night as the event that spanned across ABC, NBC, CBS and many streaming networks brought musicians and celebrities into millions of homes across the country. The whole thing was sponsored by Global Citizen, which is an organization whose mission is "a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030."

The star-studded lineup was led by Lady Gaga, who helped to curate the whole arrangement. In addition to the "Stupid Love" singer, Steve Wonder paid tribute to the late Bill Withers, who passed away at the age of 81 while the Rolling Stones band members all linked up to perform "You Can't Always Get What You Want." One of the more captivating moments occurred when a pair of former First Ladies joined together as Michelle Obama and Laura Bush delivered a joint message. The two gave their thanks and support to everyone on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic and offered some words of optimism for the American people. "We've had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes and your struggles, and your triumphs," said Obama.

Former FLOTUSes Bush and Obama appear together, apart during "One World: Together at Home" pic.twitter.com/Y0FHXo1f9e — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 19, 2020

Bush then said, "The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis, and during this period of physical separation, we've never been closer. Not just in our great country, but tonight we stand with the people of the world." She also called the American citizens the "fabric" of the country and that everyone's strength will carry them through this all.

"The coming days will not be easy, but this global family of ours is strong," Obama concluded the message. "We will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis. Together. Thank you."

A United America without Trump’s divisive rhetoric Please retweet this incredible message from First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obamapic.twitter.com/rvz4NZzD5K — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 19, 2020

Seeing the two former First Ladies speak side-by-side seemed to go over well with viewers at home. One user on Twitter wrote, "Both of these women are wonderful role models for our girls; just as you always hope a First Lady will be. Very good of them to give us this uplifting message."

Photo Credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images