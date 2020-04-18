'One World: Together at Home': NBC, ABC and CBS Viewers Weigh in on Coronavirus Relief Special

It was an unprecedented night of television on Saturday, which left quite an impression on its global audience. One World: Together at Home was a global special hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Show's Stephen Colbert, who were joined by members of the Sesame Street cast.

The special was organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and pop star Lady Gaga, which aired live on Saturday and appeared on several of the networks run by ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS. While she was one of the dozens of names in the event's star-studded lineup, Lady Gaga assured people that One World: Together at Home was not a coronavirus fundraiser, explaining that over $35 million has already been raised to support relief efforts thanks to both corporate and philanthropic donations. "We want to raise the money before we go on air. When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away and enjoy the show."

Instead of raising funds, the show celebrated the massive global effort that's being undertaken to slow the spread of coronavirus. Suffice to say, several viewers shared their impressions on Twitter.