'One World: Together at Home': NBC, ABC and CBS Viewers Weigh in on Coronavirus Relief Special

By Christian Long

It was an unprecedented night of television on Saturday, which left quite an impression on its global audience. One World: Together at Home was a global special hosted by The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Show's Stephen Colbert, who were joined by members of the Sesame Street cast.

The special was organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and pop star Lady Gaga, which aired live on Saturday and appeared on several of the networks run by ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS. While she was one of the dozens of names in the event's star-studded lineup, Lady Gaga assured people that One World: Together at Home was not a coronavirus fundraiser, explaining that over $35 million has already been raised to support relief efforts thanks to both corporate and philanthropic donations. "We want to raise the money before we go on air. When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away and enjoy the show."

Instead of raising funds, the show celebrated the massive global effort that's being undertaken to slow the spread of coronavirus. Suffice to say, several viewers shared their impressions on Twitter.

Along with the three big U.S. networks, One World: Together also aired on iHeartMedia as well as Canada's Bell Media networks.

Outside the U.S. and Canada, the special was broadcast by beIN Media Groupin the Middle East, RTE in Ireland and MultiChoice Group in Africa. BBC One will air show on Sunday, April 19 for U.K. viewers. 

Along with the broadcast, the special was available on multiple online platforms, including Twitter, Twitch, Yahoo, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Prime Video and Apple.

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO and co-founder issued a statement saying that One World: Together "aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19."

"Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's," Evans' statement continued. 

0comments

Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that "We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

Start the Conversation

of