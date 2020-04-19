Lady Gaga Breaks Down Ahead of ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

Many around the globe tuned into the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday, which featured performances from a slew of major stars in order to help celebrate and support those who are on the frontlines amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Gaga was at the forefront of this campaign and teamed up with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) to make it happen. In the weeks leading up to the worldwide event, she had spoken extensively about how One World: Together at Home will help coronavirus relief efforts. Prior to the start of the show on Saturday, the singer even took to Instagram in order to share how grateful she was that the world was coming together in such a special way.

"I love you all so much. I love the world so much," she said on Instagram Live, per Billboard. Gaga appeared to get emotional on social media, wiping away tears as she spoke to her fans. "I'm so grateful to all the healthcare workers and the medical workers and all the grocery store workers and delivery people and the postal workers [and] all the other non-profits that are working so hard. I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world and I hope a reminder to the kindness that's occurring right now."

"I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other," she continued. "Since I was a little girl I always wanted to make people happy, and I didn't know why. But I think I know today."

In early April, Gaga opened up about her work with Global Citizen and WHO and how they wanted to put together One World: Together at Home to help bring everyone together during such a difficult time. She appeared on all three major late-night shows — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! — to talk about the campaign (Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel all co-hosted One World: Together at Home).

“I want to highlight this global, kind community that’s coming together right now. It’s this valiant effort that we’re all witnessing in the medical community... take a second to marvel at the bravery," Gaga said while on Fallon's program. “I also want to highlight that this isn’t just a historical moment, but there’s a cultural moment that’s occurring as well — and it’s a kind one. The third thing on my list for this special is celebrate the courage of the human spirit.”