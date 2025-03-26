One of ‘7th Heaven’ Star Stephen Collins’ Alleged Victims Speaks Out

7th Heaven star Stephen Collins — who played Reverend Eric Camden on the series for 11 seasons before his career was ended by a molestation scandal — is the subject of Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons docuseries. One of his alleged victims speaks for the first time publicly.

In the first episode of the six-part series, April Price details numerous inappropriate sexual encounters she says she had with the actor in 1983. At the time, she was 13 years old and Collins lived next door to her aunt and herself in a Los Angeles apartment complex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is bad. This is really bad. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Price recalled, noting she found herself with Collins in his apartment, and he emerged from his bedroom without any clothes on.

“At this point, I was as rigid and tight and as small as I could make myself, and I’m looking anywhere but at him,” Price added. Collins admitted to sexual misconduct with girls dating back to the 1970s to the early 1990s in 2014.

His initial confession came from a recording of a marriage therapy session in 2012, which was leaked by TMZ. He says he was unaware he was recorded, and his therapist was also unaware. In the tape, he’s heard confessing to exposing himself or molesting the pre-teenage girls. He was never charged as the statute of limitations had run out.

The two-hour premiere also included 7th Heaven co-star Jeremy London hearing for the first time the taped confession by Collins. Initially, London didn’t want to be associated with the ordeal.

“I don’t know what happened. You’re messing with somebody that I love and care about, and to see anybody messing with him [Collins], it still makes my blood boil,” he says in the interview. After hearing the confession, he changed his tune.

“Its tough. It’s hard. I’m a dad, first and foremost, above everything else. And so my first thoughts always go to the children. Stephen Collins would be a dead man if that was my child,” London said.