'One Day at a Time' Cast to Reunite at Charity Table Read

Four years after the abrupt end, the One Day at a Time cast and creatives are reuniting for a good cause. Deadline reports that the full cast and executive producers of the Netflix-turned-Pop sitcom will participate in a charity table read of never-before-seen episodes from Season 4, with proceeds going to People For The American Way Foundation. The organization was co-founded by late legendary producer Norman Lear, who executive produced the series with his Act III Productions banner. He previously developed and executive produced the original series in the 1970s.

One Day at a Time's former producer Sandi Hochman and executive producers Gloria Calderón Kellett, Mike Royce, and Brent Miller are producing the event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. The full cast will be included, such as Justina Machado as "Penelope," Rita Moreno as "Lydia," Stephen Tobolowsky as "Dr. Berkowitz," Todd Grinnell as "Schneider," Isabella Gomez as "Elena," Marcel Ruiz as "Alex," India de Beaufort as "Avery," Sheridan Pierce as "Syd," and Ed Quinn as "Max." Calderón Kellett, who was also the co-showrunner, will read the stage direction.

The cast will read three Season 4 episodes; "Church and Statement," written by Sebastian Jones; "Best Birthday," written by Vincent Brown and Dan Signer; and the series finale, "Dreams," written by Jones and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. One Day at a Time initially aired on Netflix, but the streamer canceled it after three seasons, which led to fan outrage. Pop picked up the show for a 13-episode fourth season and acquired the first three seasons. Unfortunately, only six episodes were able to air in 2020 for Season 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with an animated special. Despite promises that more episodes were on the way, Pop canceled the series. Now, at least a few of those episodes will finally see the light of day with the table read, including the proper finale.

"Reuniting our One Day at a Time cast to bring these unaired, unshot episodes to life – including what would have been our series finale – is a powerful reminder of the magic of Norman Lear and his work," Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce said. "It was an honor to bring this Latine family to the screen, and this reading is not just a celebration but a chance to connect with our incredible fans once more and support a cause close to our hearts, People For The American Way Foundation, another of Norman's brainchildren. Together, we honor Norman's legacy, our beloved show, and a community that has always supported us."