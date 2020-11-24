'One Day at a Time' Canceled Again at Pop TV

✖

One Day At A Time has once again had its plug pulled, this time by Pop TV. The sitcom had originally debuted on Netflix but was dropped from the streaming service after three seasons. The show, which stars Justina Machado who most recently placed fourth on Dancing With the Stars, was a reprise of the 1970s series of the same name. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the program will be shopped by Sony Pictures TV as the company tries to find a third home for the series.

Pop had saved One Day At A Time in 2019 and aired its fourth season this March with the season finale coming on June 16. The fourth season ended up being just seven episodes, a drop-off from the usual 13 that appeared while on Netflix. This was due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced production to have to wrap up earlier than anticipated. Fans of the show were treated to just six episodes produced on set with the seventh one filmed while the cast was in quarantine and covered the then-upcoming presidential election.

Machado stars as Penelope, a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran who is a mother of two and deals with depression and anxiety, going through a divorce that viewers see in the first season. Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno also star in the series. The original series starred Bonnie Franklin whose two daughters were played by Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli.

Gomez, who plays Elena in the series, told Brief Take ahead of the Season 4 premiere that she was ecstatic to learn that the show had been saved after Netflix cut it after the third season. She said the "representation it brings is undeniable" and noted that the fan reaction to it being canceled, which saw #SaveODAAT trending on Twitter at one point, spoke to how influential it was in the Latina community. "Right now, I think that we need shows that are grounded in truth and show people as they are and allow us to see each other as humans and not as the enemy, which I think the show does really well," Gomez concluded. At this point, it'll more backlash from the fan and another network to come in and pick up the series' rights for One Day At A Time to continue to inspire its audience.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.