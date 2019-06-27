Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’ Revived by Pop TV for Season 4

One Day at a Time is coming back from TV dead and jumping to cable television. The beloved Netflix comedy has been officially picked up by cable network Pop TV — the same network that houses hit comedy Schitt’s Creek — for its fourth season. The news comes after months of fans begging a network to save the show after the streaming service chose to cancel it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will return with a 13-episode 4th season on the cable network in 2020. The news comes as rumors swirled that CBS All Access was eyeing the possibility of saving the show, but a Netflix stipulation would have kept the show from returning on another streaming platform for two years. Pop TV is also owned by CBS.

The series was canceled after three seasons causing massive backlash from fans and prominent names in the entertainment industry.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time‘s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,”” executive producer Norman Lear said in a statement to Variety. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

The comedy series follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. A newly single mom and military veteran (Justina Machado) journeys through the ups and downs of life raising two strong children (Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz), with the help of her old school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-best friend (Todd Grinnell). The series also stars Stephen Tobolowsky.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day At A Time,” executive producers and co-showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce said. “This show has meant so much to so many, and we can’t wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we’d especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT.”

The groundbreaking deal will also bring the series to CBS in late 2020 following its run on Pop TV. CBS previously housed the original One Day At A Time series that aired over 40 years ago.

The first three seasons of One Day At A Time are available to stream on Netflix.