What to Watch on TV Tonight

The weekend is over and you’re back at work, but there’s still something to look forward to on these long Mondays. That’s right, the TV line-up tonight is definitely worth the wait.

Whether you’re a fan of quirky comedies, up-and-coming medical dramas or extravagant superhero shows, there’s something for you on TV every Monday night.

So, with so many options, what should you be tuning in to watch tonight? Let’s break down this evening’s schedule and find the right program for you!

Here’s what’s on TV tonight:

8 – 9 p.m. ET

The Big Bang Theory (8 on CBS): In tonight’s episode, Leonard has to deal with a new issue has his mother (guest star Christine Baranski) and Penny become close friends. It’s always a solid episode when one of the Big Bang parents comes to town, so tonight could be one of the funniest adventures of the season.

9JKL (8:30 on CBS): The new CBS sitcom had a funny premise, but hasn’t landed with audiences quite the way the network expected. The ratings haven’t been solid, despite the Big Bang Theory lead-in at the top of the hour. Tonight’s episode sees Josh’s one night stand bond with his parents the following morning.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC): Facing another elimination night, the remaining competitors will bust out their best moves for Disney Night, which should provide more plenty of nostalgia for fans.

The Voice (NBC): After a couple of weeks of blind auditions, the coaches have finalized their teams and are ready to start eliminations. Tonight marks the first Battle Round episode, where the coaches will pit two of their own team members against one another in a duet. One will be eliminated unless another coach chooses to steal them away.

Luficer (Fox): Tonight’s episode sees Maze head to Canada for a new case, but not everything is as it seems.

Supergirl (CW): A new threat enters National City as Psi, a psychic thief, taps into the worst fears of the people, immobilizing them. Meanwhile, James and Lena have issues and Samantha starts her new job at L-Corp.

9 – 10 p.m. ET

Kevin Can Wait (9 on CBS): In tonight’s episode, Kevin and Vanessa attend a wedding to impress her father. As always, shenanigans follow the two of them, and the sparks are starting to fly between them. Could this be the episode where their relationship finally takes another step forward?

Me, Myself & I (9:30 on CBS): Of the two freshman sitcoms on CBS tonight, Me, Myself & I is easily the one worth tuning into. In the newest episode, Young Alex sneaks out to watch Star Wars on the big screen, and Mid-life Alex comes to a devastating realization.

The Gifted (Fox): *PICK OF THE NIGHT* Fox’s X-Men series has been a solid performer on Monday nights, and looks to continue that success tonight. Polaris is learning to control her powers from inside prison, while the Strucker family is taken in some dangerous new directions.

Valor (CW): The new series on CW follows a group of helicopter pilots who have been keeping a troublesome secret. Tonight, Nora and Gallo will attempt to dig deeper into their past to try and solve a newly-developed mystery.

10 p.m. ET

Scorpion (CBS): Team Scorpion is exposed to a toxic vapor when going through an old nuclear missile. However, they have to deal with the radiation if they want any shot at disarming the weapon.

The Good Doctor (ABC): The freshman medical series from the creator of House was the second series this fall to receive a full season pickup. The ultra-successful drama has dominated the 10 p.m. time slot, and it’s becoming one of the most talked-about new shows of the season. If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s a good time to get caught up.

The Brave (NBC): NBC’s take on a military drama hasn’t found the same success as SEAL Team over on CBS, but it definitely has the stronger characters to work with. Tonight’s episode sees the team deal with an American traitor who gives them info on an impending terrorist attack.