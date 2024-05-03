NBC News' Kalhan Rosenblatt Takes Leave of Absence After Experiencing 'Suicidal Ideation'

NBC News correspondent Kalhan Rosenblatt publicly disclosed her ongoing mental health struggle, announcing her decision to take a hiatus from her duties, citing difficulties "struggling with suicidal ideation." The journalist, who has covered youth and internet culture for the network for seven years, announced her decision to take a "short-term leave of absence" on X Wednesday by sending a personal message to her nearly 29,000 followers.

As part of a post titled "Tw [trigger warning]: self harm," Rosenblatt wrote: "I have been unsure about sharing this publicly but I think if I can make one person feel less alone, it's worth it." The 33-year-old said "a confluence of factors" led her to "rock bottom," but she is "getting the help I need now."

In "a few weeks," she hopes to return to work when she feels "more grounded and stable." Rosenblatt noted her mother, who died of ovarian cancer in 2019, wrote in a letter to her that her daughter "made my life worth living."

"I have been so worried about letting my mom down," Reynolds said, adding she was worried that perhaps "needing time away from work to get better was failing her. "Then I remembered one of the letters she left me, and that her priority was my happiness," she wrote. "So I'm going to make that my priority, too."

More than a week has passed since the Florida native, who regularly appeared on cable channel MSNBC, filed a story for NBC News' website. "If you don't see my byline for a while or don't see me on air, know that this is why," she continued. "After years of pretending I was OK, I have to acknowledge I'm not."

Rosenblatt, a reporter for the Daily Mail before joining NBC News, said she wants to continue "covering stories and have many years of bylines but the only way for that to happen is to get help." Support for her viral post was overwhelming.

Veteran journalist turned Marvel comics writer Ethan Sacks wrote, "Kalhan, you are not alone. But you are awesome. Sending love. Thank you for sharing and letting others in a similar situation feel less alone and isolated."

NBC News Editor Eric Hinton posted, "Kalhan it's incredibly brave to share this and have no doubt it will only help others struggling with similar challenges. You're in my thoughts."

NBC News correspondent Chris Pollone added, "Even though we've never met IRL, you're one of my favorite coworkers. Wishing you all the best! Glad you're prioritizing yourself and I know things will be so much better soon."

Washington Post journalist Gene Park commented: "Crying. I'm here with you Kalhan. You are never alone in this world. We love you and we are here with you. I'm always here to talk."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.