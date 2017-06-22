Examining The Connection Between Piper’s Mom And Larry On OITNB

Of all the revelations to emerge during season five of Orange is the New Black, the one that is likely the least expected is the fact that there is an unnoticed connection between Piper's ex-fiancée Larry and her mom.

Definitely one of the more surprising moments during the new season of Orange is the New Black was Piper's flashback with her Larry, played by Jason Biggs. It had been a while since he showed up, as first noticed by PopSugar.

As it turns out, this show is not the first time he's acted opposite Deborah Rush, the actress who plays Carol Chapman, Piper's mom. In fact, it isn't even the first time he's played her son-in-law.

Think way back to 2003's American Wedding, the third film in the American Pie series. Biggs rose to fame as Jim Levenstein, the main star of the films who, as we all know, committed hilarious atrocities to baked goods, all in the name of comedy.

In American Wedding, Jim and his girlfriend Michelle Flaherty (Alyson Hannigan) are preparing for their wedding, and who plays Michelle's mother? That's right. None other than Deborah Rush.

There's even an incredibly funny, albeit uncomfortable, scene where Mrs. Flaherty happens to get caught in the middle of Jim's bachelor party and comes face-to-face with a stripper who Jim tells her is the maid.

Interestingly, Natasha Lyonne, who plays Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, also starred in the American Pie films.

Ultimately, while Jim and Michelle do get married in American Wedding, Larry and Piper called their engagement off.

Which explains why he didn't pop up in seasons three or four.

Piper seems to be much happier, at least romantically speaking, but maybe next season we'll finally get an update on where Larry is at in life and see if he ever got that tattoo removed.

