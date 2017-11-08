NYCC2017 Panel Recap: Ash vs Evil Dead

PopCulture.com is live at the New York Comic Con event spread between the Javits Center, Madison Square Garden, and the Hammerstein Ball Room. The four-day event will cover topics from Nickelodeon to Netflix and everywhere in between with live panels, celebrity interviews, breaking news and more.

*** 12:30 pm Ash vs. Evil Dead Live Panel Discussion will have updates located below ***

12:22 pm — Highway to Hell blaring in the pretty packed out Hammerstein. Ash logo on the screen with some jump cut images. Looks cool.

The 10-episode third season of Starz‘s original horror-comedy series Ash vs. Evil Dead will premiere at 9 PM Sunday, February 25. With a tagline of ‘Evil Is About to Get Schooled’ the giveaway at the event is a mini-pennant with the school mascot being quite bloodied. There are plenty of bloodied cheerleaders also part of promotions handing out swag.

12:30 pm — Long wait until Season 3… but a teaser is coming. Description below it is NOT being released publically:

Starts in a gym hallways, with a graffiti’d locker… mascot at the end of the hall… lights go out… cougar is now on the two girls. Bruce appears and tries to attack the mascot, no dice.

Evil is back. Ruby gets told, “never get between a papa bear and his cub”. A lot of quick hits… reintroducing a lot of characters. There is a scary as hell little kid on the last shot of the trailer.

12:33 pm — Intro of panel… Bruce Campbell … “Evil Dead fans are never satisfied. No matter what you give them they want more. And so here is the first episode.”

First Episode!

First scene is a catch up of how this all got to be…

Then, we get a funny take on Ash, opening a hardware store, where he uses his chainsaw arm to SLASH PRICES… then we go to some fan service stuff with holding my nuts… and long screws and getting wood and having dildos..

Elk Grove people are all out for the “well stocked hardware store and sex toy emporium.”

Ash address Elk Grove… as the doors open to the store. Guns.. flags.. pornography… “Men, cant please your wifes, check out aisle 7…”

cut to Auctioneer house, Amy gets called up as she has discovered ‘the book’ in the mud…

Cut to scene and a bar… people shooting pool… Kelly getting after themfor not paying, sees the book on television … “Evil is coming back”…

Back to Auctioneer house… describing the book. As auctioneer starts reading out loud from the book… and, of course …. Necro Nomincon Ex-Mortus… the Book of the Dead… everything in the auction house is shaking… when the auctioneer reliazes that he has connected the demons from the netherworld to our own.

Cut to hardware store where Ash is giving more inuendo as the people are watching the live feed of the auction house being destroyed.

Pablo is outside, freaking out and now has inscription all over his body.



Cut back to auction house… Ruby walking walking through all the body parts and describing what Italy and Greece call her… she then kills the auctioneer.



BOOM… Ash vs Evil Dead Slate.

Two girls cleaning penis drawings off the lockers… joke that they drew a mangina on the principles car.

Girls keep talking… as “evil” is coming to the school… girls light up a joint, as the lights flicker… “oh look, Cougie is back…” … “F^ck off, Cougie” …

Cougar stays stationary… lights go out… girls freaking out a little. Cougar is getting closer and growling like an actual Cougar… blood coms out of the costume eyes and mouth… pooling all over the floor. Lockers are shaking and blood is coming out of the lockers, enveloping the girls.. they try to run and slip (obviously) … now at the doors of the school and can not get out…

Cut to Ash laughing and having a great time outside the hardware store. Making advances on laides outside the store.

Pablo back behind the grill at his taco stand trying to talk with Ash, who isnt hearing it.

Ash gets punched in the face by his “wife” who tells him that a demon is at the high school trying to kill their daugher.



Pablo intereupts the conversation to show the new drawing on his body.

Ash peels off to check it out.

Some dude on a motorcycle is following him.

Cut car: Pablo, Ash, wife in the car… Candace Barr…. Branson… (flashback to the two of them getting married and having sex in a car) … now.. Ash remembers.

Candy Barr, he calls her… she explains that she lied to the daughter about Ash being hte father.

Cut to Ruby and the book in a hotel room. Pages flipping, she comes to be page of Ash and gets out a nigh. She cuts her hand and bleeds on the page all over Ash and smears it in. Wiping the blood in her mouth and all over the page. She is now on the floor and screaming… a baby is now in her stomach.

Cut to high school… walking through the halls… Ash remenising… looking at trophy case. Now Pablo and CandyBarr talking. Ash shakes out a trophy and finds a joint that he had saved for later in high school.

Headed down the hall looking for … whatever they find… band room with girls hiding behind a piano… Ash and hte group come in and turn out the lights.

Ash and his ‘daughter’ meet for the first time. Ash calls himself ‘the old sperm shooter’ … pretty funny moment there…

Lights go out… the other girl (Rachel) isno w playing the piano. She is clearly the evil. Blood all over her hands.

Pinao keeps playing. Rachel is gone.

She is now on the drums.

Drums keep playing, she is now on the upright bass.

Rachel now blaring a tuba… using powers to throw instruments around the room… drumsticks play on Ash’s head… and go in his ear and nose.. trombone attacks him but he shoots it.

Rachel has the cymbols. Ans throws it at Brandy… Pablo moves her out the way but it goes through Candys hands and decapitates her. (Brandy looks like hte girl from Freaks and Geeks, FWIW)

Rachel is now playing the hard and Ash is going after her… he jumps on the harp and cuts through her head… spilling slivers all out at the side … very cool visual.

Ash now turns to talk to his daugher when Cougie interupts… Ash fires up the chainsaw and tries to go to work… Cougie blocks with his claws and Pablos buries an axe into his back… Cougie is now on top of Ash but he gets shot by the bartender, “Hiddy fucking ho boys, d diyou miss me?”

Dalton is the guy on the bike. He is with Kelly.



She explains he is a fan… Ash cant remember his daughters name, so they smoke a joint…

Panel Takes the Stage

1:03 — Dalton actor … Brandy actress … Kelly actress Dana DeLorenzo … Pablo actor Ray Santiago… (and of course) Ash actor Bruce Campbell …

Brandy: Everyone was so welcoming and Bruce is like the nicest guy ever (he hands her money) so it was awesome. I felt supported all the way throgh. I have the incredible crew to thank for it.

Kelly just became such a bad ass… tease what is ahaed for her:

Dana: I love where Kelly’s jounrey goes. It is a culmination of our buildiup. Now she isnt the heir apparent she has someone under her wing. The theme for season 3 is that everyone is fulfilling her destiny… it is a bloody destiny… and she cant fight her way out of it. Kelly gonna get her revenge. But, maybe it isnt what she wanted at all. When she has a faceoff with evil it will rival the fight in Kill Bill. So just be ready.

Pablo had a really rough season 2… what can you tease whats ahead for him:



Ray: Im still hereeeee…. you saw the trailer for the season. Pablo fulfills his destiny as well. He hones in on his powers. He sees evil differnt and evil sees pablo differently. The illegal has powers. I finally get to kick some ass and some things you dont think will happen, will happen.

Bruce, in additon to the destiny theme, there are two new members… how is Ash as a dad?



Bruce: He’s is the worst father ever. He tries to be the best father ever. He fights with what he has got. He gets upset when she swears. He never lies to her but it sounds like he is lying all of the time. He is true to his daughter and once we owns up to it, he is really true to her. It can help Ash become more three dimensional. He doesnt just save the world but asshole dad is back, the great Lee Majors come back too for season three and I have more time with him than season 2. The goal of this season is to crack it open. Ash is not just a loser from a trailer back, why was selected. And why.

Fans Q&A

What is the grossest thing that happened to you on the show?

Ray: I had a berthing scene where they stuck a lot of “things” in my mouth and they made me spit them out slowly.

Kelly: Ray has been the jokester on set, and him and one of the directors for the finale of season one, he has mouth blood… and kept asking for more blood… then he “baby-birded” it into my mouth…



Ray interupts: We planned it… we really thought youd be into that spitting thing…

Bruce interupts: Whoa… will someone moderate this panel.



Dalton: I wear biker gear most of the show, so it is amazing where blood can hide. I went back to my trailer one day and was taking off my clothes and my boots had it was squishing and clumping between my toes. The shower looked like a murder scene.

Bruce, is there anything they have you do that grosses you out?

Bruce: I have a fight in a sperm bank this season. That is all I can say about that.

Now that Ash has a daughter on the show, will he change in any way?

Bruce: He will be a better person… do you respect Ash in any way? hahha…

Who choose the music?

Bruce: Joe LaDucca goes all the way back to the original Evil Dead and so that is 38 years with him. We knew that when we did this we had to have Joe. We just put up what he writes.

Are you planning on doing the Fistful of Boomstick?

Bruce: It would make sense that we do more games. If we manage to stay on the air, the liklihood increases exponentially. So go download the Starz ap, binge the shows first two seasons.

I say this because I hear a lot of boo-hooing that people cant afford Starz… give up your f^cking cars, you dont need one in NYC. Give it up and go get Starz ap and watch the show.

What is your favorite BTS moment?

Ray: For me, when I had those legs taped to my shoulders, I predended to dance with them. Also, when I go to work every day, and people are setting things up and I always find his eyes and we feel like, “What the f^ck are we even doing here…”

Bruce: Really we share that every day… like, seriously, we are getting blasted in the face in sh!tty basements and some unimaginable things in disgusting places.

For Bruce, would ‘My Name is Bruce’ be part of the Evil Dead franchise?

Bruce: You could consider it within the Universe of this world as a meta movie. So, I guess, yes.

Audience sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Ray’s niece Chelsea, because he sent her to Javit’s instead of the Hammerstein.

Last question…

When are we getting information on renewals? Season 4… Season 5 … we want more…



Bruce: I am going to play the role of a Starz executive… Starz was just purchased by Lions Gate… when two corportations collide, there are bosses talking to their new bosses. So once they work their problems out about who gets shit-canned then they will work on ours.



They are moving us out of the fall so that we can compete and get the numbers they need. So, between now and then, go get the ap and show them that you want more Ash.