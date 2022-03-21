Norman Reedus Gives Health Update After Suffering Head Injury on ‘The Walking Dead’ Set

Norman Reedus is on the mend after suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead Season 11. Days after it was confirmed that the actor, who stars as Daryl Dixon, suffered a head injury on the set of the AMC series, the actor on Saturday took to social media with a health update, assuring fans that he was doing fine and was set to return to work.

In the post, Reedus thanked his followers “for the nice thoughts” he has received amid his injury, the star acknowledging, “it’s been a week. or two.” While Reedus confirmed that he “was in an accident,” he said he was “getting better getting cleared.” Reedus is doing so well in his recovery that he even shared that he was “gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me.” He concluded his health update by writing, “Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat.”

Reedus suffered a head injury on March 11 in Georgia, where production on the final season of TWD is currently underway. Although details of what led up to the incident remain unclear, Reedus’ spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen confirmed to Deadline, “Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.” It was not clear if Reedus was filming a scene at the time of the accident or not

Due to his injury, Reedus was forced to cancel his scheduled appearance at Fandemic Tour. In a message to attendees, the event’s organizers said they were “sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health.” Reedus in his health update apologized for missing the event, which he said he was “looking forward to.”

While this season will mark the last for the flagship series, it will not mark Reedus’ last foray in the larger The Walking Dead universe. After Season 11 wraps later this year, the actor is set to star alongside co-star Melissa McBride in a Daryl and Carol spinoff. The spinoff is one of several confirmed to be in the works, with the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead and the Maggie and Negan-centered spinoff Isle of the Dead also confirmed. The shows will join existing spinoffs including Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. New episodes of The Walking Dead air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, with episodes premiering a week in advance on AMC+.