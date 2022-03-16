The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus suffered a head injury on the set of the long-running AMC zombie drama. The incident happened on March 11 in Georgia, where the production is finishing filming on The Walking Dead‘s final season. Reedus’ representative confirmed he was injured after Fandemic Tour said Reedus would miss this weekend’s event in Atlanta.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Reeuds’ spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen told Deadline Wednesday morning. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon.Thank you to everyone for their concern.” It’s not clear if Reedus was filming a scene at the time of the accident or not. The final day of filming on The Walking Dead was delayed for a few days though, Deadline reports.

On Tuesday, Fandemic Tour organizers announced Reedus had to postpone his appearance because of an injury. “We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus,” the statement read. “Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let’s send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Fandemic Tour bills itself as a “new kind of comic convention.” The Atlanta event is scheduled to start Friday and run through Sunday at Georgia World Congress Center. Several other current and former Walking Dead stars are scheduled to be there, including Michael Rooker, Tom Payne, Jon Bernthal, Michael Kudlitz, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Emily Kinney. Reedus’ The Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flannery is also attending.

Although The Walking Dead is coming to an end with Season 11, AMC has several new projects in the works to keep the franchise going. The spinoff Fear the Walking Dead is now in its seventh season, while the two-season The Walking Dead: World Beyond ended last year. The anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is planned for later this year, while McBride and Reedus will star in a show centered on their characters Carol and Daryl. Isle of the Dead with Morgan and Lauren Cohan is planned for 2023, and three movies about Andrew Lincoln’s Rick are also in development.

Reedus hasn’t publicly commented on his injury. Outside of The Walking Dead, the actor recently finished his first novel, The Ravaged, which will be released on April 5. Reedus has been dating Diane Kruger since 2016 and shares a daughter with her.