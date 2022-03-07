‘The Walking Dead’ Sets Spinoff Series With Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead universe is getting bigger. On Monday, AMC Networks announced that it has greenlit a new spinoff series from The Walking Dead starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The show is titled Isle of the Dead and takes a look at Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The first season will consist of six episodes and is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe,” Cohan said in a statement. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WalkingDead_AMC/status/1500895544654315525?s=20&t=9VVwe1LXiMomDQi8QoXYYQ

Morgan is also happy Negan’s story will keep going once The Walking Dead comes to an end. “I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” he said in a statement. “It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can’t wait.”

Cohan and Morgan have currently been appearing in the final season of The Walking Dead, which is in Part 2 of the three-part season. Isle of the Dead will be the fifth spinoff series from the franchise. The other four are an untitled series that focuses on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), Tales of the Walking Dead which began filming in January, The Walking Dead: World Beyond which ended its run last year and Fear the Walking Dead which is in its seventh season.