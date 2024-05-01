'IN SHOCK': 'The Good Doctor' Character Death Left Fans Reeling Ahead of Series Finale
'The Good Doctor' killed off a beloved character in the final minutes of Season 7, Episode 5.
Ahead of the series finale, The Good Doctor killed off Noah Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke, and fans are heartbroken. In the final minutes of Season 7, Episode 5, "Who At Peace," Asher was dropping off a rabbi at a synagogue, only the two of them found thugs vandalizing the place. While Asher was able to get them to leave by threatening to call the cops, they didn't exactly leave completely. The young doctor was on his way back to his car to drive to dinner, where boyfriend Jermone was waiting for him with a ring to propose with.
Unfortunately, the thugs were following Asher to his car and delivered a fatal blow to the back of his head. Considering The Good Doctor is in its finale season and Asher nearly got engaged, it makes it even more devastating. Fans came together on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their devastated thoughts, and it's still hard to believe.
Some 'The Good Doctor' Fans are In Denial
"I really wanna believe Asher is still alive cause ain't no way they're killing him right when he was about to have the happy ending he deserves," one fan shared. "I still have faith that Asher will be saved. Them doctors be working miracles. I can't accept it. I won't accept it [weary face emoji]," another hoped.prevnext
Many Fans are Frustrated
One fan said, "i'm so upset about asher!! why [pleading face emoji]." Another fan wrote, "Now why would they kill off Asher like that?! The Good Doctor actually wildin' with the way they kill off their best doctors [loudly crying face emoji]."prevnext
It Was Definitely Shocking
"THEY KILLED OFF ASHER IN THE GOOD DOCTOR. LIKE WTF WAS THAT IM STILL IN SHOCK," one fan expressed. "Oh my God. I can't believe they killed Dr Asher. He was my favorite besides Shawn. WHY WHY WHY. There was no reason with the series coming to an end. I'm sick and have a tension headache. [loudly crying face emoji x3]," another shared.prevnext
'The Good Doctor' Fans are Not Okay
One fan vocalized, "Nooooo! Not Asher! He was one of my favorite characters." Another expressed, "im still disgusted with that took place tuesday night. justice for asher."prevnext
Asher Nearly Got His Happy Ending
"It makes me sad that Asher didn't get his happy ending. Jerome was going to propose. [ring emoji]," a fan said. "Asher was finally at the peak of his character development and they decided to kill him OFF ???!!!" another expressed.prevnext
So Many Tears
One fan stated, "Asher ?! Dawg noo. This show always got me crying." Another fan sobbed, "They did not just kill Asher. Pls Omg I'm going to f—ing cry [loudly crying face emoji]."prev