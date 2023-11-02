Nickelodeon Orders Second Season of 'The Tiny Chef Show' with Brand-New Holiday Specials (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon is officially cooking up a second season of The Tiny Chef Show, PopCulture.com can exclusively report. The live-action puppet cooking show first premiered on the kids' network in September 2022. The Annie Award-winning series stars culinary social media sensation Tiny Chef, who will embark on all-new herbivorous adventures as he cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and onions. It's produced in association with Imagine Television and Nickelodeon Animation, with the second season including 22 half-hour episodes.

The first season featured RuPaul as the announcer, with a star-studded celebrity guest lineup that included Blue's Clues & You host Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad, Liza Koshy, and That Girl Lay Lay. On top of the new season, there will also be two brand-new holiday-themed specials. "Fwendsgiving" will premiere on Monday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. ET, while "Tiny Chef's Marvelous Mish Mesh Special" will premiere on Monday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Check out an exclusive clip of the "Fwendsgiving" special below!

Featuring special guest Jackie Tohn from Netflix's GLOW, "Fwendsgiving" will see Chef preparing a Friendsgiving feast to welcome his friends home. However, after a snowstorm blows into town, Chef may have to eat by himself. While he may be alone for Friendsgiving, he won't be alone to celebrate everyone's holiday traditions. In "Tiny Chef's Marvelous Mish Mesh Special," Chef will be hosting a celebration with his celebrity friends that will include Kristen Bell, Mayim Bialik, Kira Kosarin, Young Dylan, April Moore, and Santa J. Claus. Even though he has his celebrity friends around, Chef realizes he forgot to invite Santa. Alan Cumming will serve as the announcer for the episode.

The 6.5-inches-tall Tiny Chef made his rise to stardom on Instagram in 2018. His first picture book, The Tiny Chef and Da Mishing Weshipe Blook released in 2020. It was an Independent Bestseller and featured an audiobook that was voiced by Tiny Chef with RuPaul narrating. He recently released his second picture book, The Tiny Chef and the Nightmare Bladventure. He has sold numerous products that benefit No Kid Hungry. With over 4 million followers on TikTok, he is delighting fans from all over. It's no wonder Season 2 is happening, and very soon.

The first season of The Tiny Chef Show is streaming on Paramount+. Don't miss the kickoff of Season 2 with the holiday specials "Fwendsgiving," airing on Nov. 20, and "Tiny Chef's Marvelous Mish Mesh Special," airing on Dec. 4 on Nickelodeon's preschool platforms in the U.S., and Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.