Nickelodeon Just Dropped Some Huge 'SpongeBob SquarePants' News

Are you ready, kids? Nickelodeon has announced that everyone's favorite yellow sea sponge, SpongeBob SquarePants, is coming back for another season. This will mark SpongeBob's 15th season, and it comes ahead of the animated series' 25th anniversary next year. The 26-episode new season will see SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and Squidward going on even bigger nautical adventures.

Since 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has been one of the most popular and beloved shows on Nickelodeon. It has also been the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years. With 345 episodes total under its belt, Bikini Bottom doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. The series has spawned a whole franchise that includes games, the spinoffs Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, comic books, and three movies, with two more in development. There is also the Tony award-winning Broadway musical. Not to mention it got quite the hype at the Super Bowl a few years ago.

Tom Kenny lends his voice as the titular and cheerful sponge, as well as narrator, with Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawerence, Mary Jo Catlett, and Lori Alan amongst the voice cast. Throughout the series' run, it has also had some pretty notable guest stars such as Johnny Depp, Betty White, David Bowie, Gene Simmons, Victoria Beckham, Adam West, and more. David Hasselhoff also appeared as himself in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, where he parodied Baywatch, while Antonio Banderas played a villain in the sequel, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

New episodes of SpongeBob are currently airing on Nickelodeon, with Season 14 set to premiere on Nov. 2. The renewal is part of the children's network strategy to be the home of some of the biggest franchises kids and families love Properties already include SpongeBob, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora, The Smurfs, Transformers, and Monster High. On top of the renewal, SpongeBob and Gary will once again be appearing in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade next month. The balloon marks the sponge's third in the Parade after making his first appearance in 2004. Next month will mark his 20th appearance in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It's clear that SpongeBob SquarePants isn't going anywhere as it continues to delight fans of all ages. The series, as well as its spinoffs, movies, musical and more, are available to stream on Paramount+. More information on the 15th season will likely come at a later day. At least fans know that Bikini Bottom is here to stay.