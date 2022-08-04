Kristen Bell, Josh Gad Among Celebrities Featured in New Nickelodeon Series 'The Tiny Chef Show' (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell and Josh Gad are among the many celebrity guests that will appear in a new series for Nickelodeon. In a PopCulture.com exclusive, Nickelodeon is launching a new series called The Tiny Chef Show, which will follow the titular character introducing and cooking new recipes for the world's tiniest plant-based dishes from his tree-stump home. The Tiny Chef Show will premiere on Friday, Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon's preschool platforms.

In a statement, Tiny Chef said: "Mickeflowdeon and Blimagine hewped me make da besht cooking show evow, shecond onwy to Juwia Child. Fank you." Along with Bell and Gad, the guests that will appear on the Tiny Chef Show are Sky & Ocean Brown, Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz, Liza Koshy, RZA, That Girl Lay Lay and Keith L. Williams. The guests will talk to Tiny Chef about food and friendships and whatever is on their minds. Additionally, RuPaul will be featured in each episode as the voice announcer and will showcase different ingredients, food and dishes by Tiny Chef with the help of his friends Olly, Ruby, Henry and Stump Band.

Bell is an executive producer on The Tiny Chef Show along with Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids+Family President Stephanie Sperber, Morgan Sackett, and Tiny Chef creators Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and cinematographer Ozlem Akturk for Tiny Chef Productions. The show originally got the green light in August 2020, and this is Nickelodeon's second project with Imagine Kids+Family as the first is the live-action series The Astronauts.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

"The Tiny Chef stole my heart when he taught me how to make a tiny apron, and I know he will take everyone's hearts like he took mine," Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development said in a statement in 2020, per Deadline. "Brian Robbins and I want to thank everyone at Imagine Kids+Family as we welcome The Chef to Nickelodeon."

"We have worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, and we could not be more excited to also now work with the tiniest! The Chef and his team have created a vibrant, inclusive, and community-based world and we at Imagine are thrilled to share it with audiences, big and small," said Grazer and Howard, jointly. "Brian Robbins and his team at Nickelodeon created the gold standard in kids' entertainment and the perfect home for this series."