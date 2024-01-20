Nick Offerman Joins 'The Conners' for Season 6 Premiere

Nick Offerman is officially joining The Conners. In an exclusive first look from TVLine, the Parks and Rec alum appears in a short scene in which he asks John Goodman's Dan Conners if he's family, with Dan denying any such relation in a cockney accent. Details surrounding Offerman's mysterious character are keeping kept under wraps, but he will be making his debut in the premiere episode.

Offerman is the latest big guest appearance on the upcoming season of the ABC sitcom. It was previously revealed that Sean Astin will be returning as Becky's love interest, Tyler. Just like with Offerman, an episode count for Astin is not yet known, as there are only 13 episodes for Season 6 due to the strikes. At least fans know that he is actually returning and will hopefully be appearing in a handful of episodes to continue Tyler and Becky's relationship.

Meanwhile, news of Nick Offerman's addition to The Conners comes on the heels of the actor's win at the Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Bill in the first season of the HBO hit The Last of Us. He is also set to appear in the final season of Netflix's Umbrella Academy, meaning that 2024 is already looking to be a busy year for him, and fans should be pretty excited.

In the Season 6 premiere of The Conners, titled "The Publisher Cops Show Pilot," Jackie has to take advice from "an unexpected guest" after having problems at the Lunch Box as Dan and Darlene take a trip to Chicago. It could be where Offerman's character comes into play. If that's the case, it would very likely only be for one episode, but knowing him, he will surely make it as memorable as ever.

Fans should tune in to The Conners Season 6 premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET as part of ABC's spring 2024 schedule to see what Nick Offerman's character will bring to the table. It's going to be great to see him on a sitcom once again, no matter how brief it may be. There is plenty of time to theorize just how he will come into play and if he will be in more episodes. For now, though, the first five seasons are available to stream on Hulu. It would be a good idea to do a rewatch before the sixth season premieres in less than a month.