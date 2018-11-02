Here’s How Cord-Cutters Can Watch All the New TV Shows Online

A number of brand new TV shows have premiered over the past month, but some cord-cutters may not have had a chance to catch them yet.

With more and more people opting to watch TV shows online these days, it’s not surprising that many series have less live viewers and more who choose to stream it at the same time or later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’ve opted to forgo regular TV watching, then you might have missed some of the great new shows that recently debuted.

Below, we’ve put together a list of all those shows and how they can be watched online or with a streaming service. Scroll down to check the list and let us know in the comments which new show you are most excited about!

Mayans M.C.

Network: FX

Starring: JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, and Edward James Olmos.

How to Watch: FX+

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Network: FX

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Stevie Nicks, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Erika Ervin, and Cody Fern.

How to Watch: FX+

Magnum P.I.

Network: CBS

Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, and Tim Kang

How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)

Manifest

Network: NBC

Starring: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, and Luna Blaise.

How to Watch: Hulu

F.B.I.

Network: CBS

Starring: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, and Sela Ward.

How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)

New Amsterdam

Network: NBC

Starring: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine.

How to Watch: Hulu

Single Parents

Network: ABC

Starring: Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.

How to Watch: Hulu

A Million Little Things

Network: ABC

Starring: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene.

How to Watch: Hulu

Murphy Brown

Network: CBS

Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani, Tyne Daly, and Adan Rocha.

How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)

The Cool Kids

Network: Fox

Starring: Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan.

How to Watch: Hulu

Last Man Standing

Network: Fox

Starring: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, and Kaitlyn Dever.

How to Watch: Hulu (Note: The first six seasons of Last Man Standing from ABC are also available on Hulu as well.)

Happy Together

Network: CBS

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, and Chris Parnell.

How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)

The Neighborhood

Network: CBS

Starring: Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.

How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)

God Friended Me

Network: CBS

Starring: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Javicia Leslie, Suraj Sharma, and Joe Morton.

How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)

The Conners

Network: ABC

Starring: John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Maya Lynne Robinson,

How to Watch: Hulu

The Kids Are Alright

Network: ABC

Starring: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken, Santino Barnard, and Tim Doyle

How to Watch: Hulu

The Rookie

Network: ABC

Starring: Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

How to Watch: Hulu

The Woman in White

Network: PBS (originally BBC)

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Ben Hardy, Olivia Vinall, Dougray Scott and Charles Dance.

How to Watch: PBS Online

Legacies

Network: The CW

Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, and Matt Davis

How to Watch: The CW home page