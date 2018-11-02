Here’s How Cord-Cutters Can Watch All the New TV Shows Online

A number of brand new TV shows have premiered over the past month, but some cord-cutters may not have had a chance to catch them yet.
With more and more people opting to watch TV shows online these days, it’s not surprising that many series have less live viewers and more who choose to stream it at the same time or later.
If you’ve opted to forgo regular TV watching, then you might have missed some of the great new shows that recently debuted.
Below, we’ve put together a list of all those shows and how they can be watched online or with a streaming service. Scroll down to check the list and let us know in the comments which new show you are most excited about!
Mayans M.C.
Network: FX
Starring: JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, and Edward James Olmos.
How to Watch: FX+
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Network: FX
Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Stevie Nicks, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Erika Ervin, and Cody Fern.
How to Watch: FX+
Magnum P.I.
Network: CBS
Starring: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, and Tim Kang
How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)
Manifest
Network: NBC
Starring: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, and Luna Blaise.
How to Watch: Hulu
F.B.I.
Network: CBS
Starring: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, and Sela Ward.
How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)
New Amsterdam
Network: NBC
Starring: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine.
How to Watch: Hulu
Single Parents
Network: ABC
Starring: Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.
How to Watch: Hulu
A Million Little Things
Network: ABC
Starring: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene.
How to Watch: Hulu
Murphy Brown
Network: CBS
Starring: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Nik Dodani, Tyne Daly, and Adan Rocha.
How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)
The Cool Kids
Network: Fox
Starring: Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan.
How to Watch: Hulu
Last Man Standing
Network: Fox
Starring: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, and Kaitlyn Dever.
How to Watch: Hulu (Note: The first six seasons of Last Man Standing from ABC are also available on Hulu as well.)
Happy Together
Network: CBS
Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, and Chris Parnell.
How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)
The Neighborhood
Network: CBS
Starring: Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.
How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)
God Friended Me
Network: CBS
Starring: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Javicia Leslie, Suraj Sharma, and Joe Morton.
How to Watch: CBS (+ CBS All Access)
The Conners
Network: ABC
Starring: John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Maya Lynne Robinson,
How to Watch: Hulu
The Kids Are Alright
Network: ABC
Starring: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken, Santino Barnard, and Tim Doyle
How to Watch: Hulu
The Rookie
Network: ABC
Starring: Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.
How to Watch: Hulu
The Woman in White
Network: PBS (originally BBC)
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Ben Hardy, Olivia Vinall, Dougray Scott and Charles Dance.
How to Watch: PBS Online
Legacies
Network: The CW
Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, and Matt Davis
How to Watch: The CW home page