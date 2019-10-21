New ‘Silicon Valley’ Trailer Released for Sixth and Final Season

The official trailer for Silicon Valley Season 6 is finally here. For the last time, fans can get a look at the twists and turns coming for one of the fastest-moving comedies on TV today. From the looks of it, Season 6 will have more bizarrely high stakes drama than the staff at Pied Piper has ever seen before.

The trailer for the final season of Silicon Valley dropped on Sunday night, as all eyes were on HBO. It showed a healthy mix of new and familiar dynamics, but all scrambled through the show’s constantly shifting power balance.

The trailer begins with a classic setup — Richard (Thomas Middleditch), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) arguing with each other in front of a computer. The three try out some new tech gadget while simultaneously debating some business decision facing their company. As usual, Dinesh is the punch line here.

In the course of the trailer, we see some of the ups and downs in store for them. As other promos have teased, Richard will apparently have to testify in a scene that seems to mirror Mark Zuckerberg’s real-life hearings before congress. Meanwhile, Pied Piper’s decentralized algorithm finally disrupts the tech world in the way Richard always theorized it could, but this brings more scrutiny than ever to the staff.

From the looks of it, the conflict will center as always around Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), though a few new faces take the stage as well. The trailer also promises more hijinks from wild card characters like Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang), Jared (Zach Woods) and Russ Hanneman (Chris Diamantopoulos). Erlich Bachmann was nowhere in sight, suggesting that T.J. Miller will not return for one final appearance on the show.

Fans are heartbroken by the impending end of Silicon Valley. The show has been groundbreaking in its years on the air, and it has launched or accelerated the careers of its core cast members. In particular, Nanjiani has become practically an A-list star since beginning on the show, with his hit comedy The Big Sick helping along the way.

To some, it seems too soon for the show to say goodbye. In six seasons, Silicon Valley has only gotten 46 episodes, and only seven more are on the way. Thanks to the show’s absurd take on how fast power shifts in the tech world, the series never really threatened to “jump the shark,” as it could hardly become a parody of itself.

Still, all good things must come to an end, and this show has more than earned its rest. Silicon Valley Season 6 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.