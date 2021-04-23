New 'NCIS' Spinoff Ordered to Series at CBS

✖

NCIS: Hawaii is officially making its way to CBS for the 2021-2022 broadcast season, the network announced Friday. The hit franchise's new spinoff was announced on Twitter alongside the Season 13 renewal of NCIS: Los Angeles, and Season 19 of the original NCIS was announced earlier this month with lead Mark Harmon set to return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

"We have officially renewed @NCISLA and ordered #NCISHawaii for the 2021-22 broadcast season. Get ready!" CBS announced on Twitter Friday. The Hawaii-set spinoff has been rumored for months and will feature the franchise's first female lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will reportedly follow the first female special agent in charge at NCIS Pearl Harbor as the team investigates cases involving military personnel and national security involved with the island.

NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Chris Silber will move over to the Hawaii series after the recent cancellation of his original show, writing and executive producing with fellow New Orleans partner Jan Nash and Matt Bosack of SEAL Team. Larry Teng of Nancy Drew will direct and executive produce for CBS Studios.

As NCIS branches out into another location, questions remain about the original franchise, especially when it comes to what capacity Harmon will return. After reports that the actor was originally looking to step back from the show until contract negotiations for Season 19, fans have wondered if Gibbs' in-show suspension is a way for him to take more of a backseat in the upcoming storyline.

Harmon's real-life wife, actress Pam Dawber, recently made her debut on NCIS as guest character Marcie Warren, but told Entertainment Weekly her appearance had nothing to do with her husband's future on the series. "That has nothing to do with anything. This is just a good storyline," she said. "I'm not going to go tip the hat on anything, but they don't think like that over there. A good storyline is a good storyline, and honest to God, we don't even know how it's going to end." You can watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+ and tune into the ongoing 18th season Tuesdays at 8 p.m ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

