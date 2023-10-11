New Marvel Exposé Digs Into ABC's Disastrous 'Inhumans' Show

Marvel might be killing it both on the big and small screens, but when it came to ABC's Inhumans, it was killed after one season. Now, a new exposé is digging into all the secrets. Based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name, Marvel's Inhumans was initially set to be a feature film as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was later decided that it would instead run as a series on ABC. The first two episodes were shown on IMAX screens for two weeks before its premiere on the network.

Despite the big promotions, Inhumans didn't quite cut it. The series, which focused on the members of the Inhuman Royal Family, ran for eight episodes in the fall of 2017. While ratings started off strong with 5.58 million viewers for the premiere, it dipped every week and ended with just over 3 million viewers by its finale. Reviews also weren't that good and by May 2018, ABC canceled Inhumans. It's likely Marvel and ABC were hoping to have another hit series on their hands following the success of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but it just didn't work out.

Inhumans starred Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Ken Leung, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Ellen Woglom, and Iwan Rheon. Even with a talented cast, the series couldn't get the kind of traction it needed. TVLine reports that a new book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, will dive deep into everything there is to know about the growing cinematic universe, including the live-action TV series. An excerpt from the book for the outlet details Inhumans' quick downward progression, noting that due to budget constraints, "many of the Inhumans were swiftly depowered." The teleporting dog Lockjaw also couldn't do much teleporting despite its ability.

That's not even the worst of it. It's common knowledge that the MCU is mostly separate from Marvel Television shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Cloak & Dagger, Marvel's Runaways, and the Marvel Netflix shows. Even though some of them do have big connections to the MCU, most notably the first few seasons of AOS. Even so, since Inhumans filmed on Oahu, the creators of The Eternals "were instructed that none of it could take place in Hawaii. The studio didn't want any risk that audiences might be reminded of the Inhumans." It should be noted that Mount did make a return to the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a different version of Black Bolt. And he may not be done.

Marvel fans will want to run and not walk to Amazon to pick up MCUS: The Reign of Marvel Studios, which is out now. All eight episodes of Inhumans are streaming on Disney+ if fans are so intrigued to.