TV Ratings: Here’s Last Night’s Winner and Loser

Friday was not a good night for ABC’s Once Upon A Time or Marvel’s Inhumans. Both shows found new series lows, while other shows stayed steady compared to last week’s numbers.

First the bad news: Once Upon A Time reached a new low, with just 2.52 million viewers at 8 p.m. It had just a 0.5 18-49 rating, according to Nielsen ratings. It was far behind the most-watched show of the hour, CBS’ MacGyver, which had 6.81 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Notably, Once barely beat a repeat of NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers, which had 2.33 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen tied MacGyver with a 0.8 18-49 rating, but its total viewership was much smaller at 2.82 million.

At 9 p.m., the critically drubbed Inhumans had just a 0.4 18-49 rating and only 1.98 million viewers. It will be fascinating to see how long ABC sticks with the show, which has clearly not lived up to expectations after its disastrous IMAX premiere and reception.

CBS‘ Hawaii Five-0 was the highest-rated show of the night, with 8.53 million viewers and was the only show to notch a 1.0 18-49 rating. Blue Bloods followed with 8.85 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating. All three CBS shows were even with last week’s numbers.

Fox also had a new episode of The Exorcist last night, drawing 1.28 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating.

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (640,000 viewers; 0.2 rating) was even with last week. Jane The Virgin (610,000; 0.2) dropped from last week‘s 0.28 rating.