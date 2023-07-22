Anson Mount Teases Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

There have been "conversations" about Anson Mount returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the actor. Mount made his mark in Marvel Television on ABC's short-lived Inhumans back in 2017 as Black Bolt, the head of the Inhuman Royal Family and King of Attilan. While that show fizzled out after only one season, he played a different version of the character in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this cameo, he was a member of Earth-838's Illuminati alongside Captain Carter, Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel, Reed Richards, and Professor Charles Xavier. However, it seems a more permanent return hasn't been ruled out.

As our sister site, ComicBook.com notes, Mount was asked by RadioTimes.com if he'd return to the MCU once again, and he responded, "If the answer was yes, I wouldn't be able to tell you – but the answer is no, so I can. I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel, and it's a conversation, but they've got their current phase that they need to do."

"I don't know, we'll see," the Black Bolt actor continued. "I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character." Considering that the MCU has started to explore the multiverse a lot more, it's always possible that he could return. It's clear that he is interested in returning, but of course, it's always up to Marvel in what they want, and hopefully, what they want is more Black Bolt.

Anson Mount isn't the only Marvel TV star expressing his interest in reprising his character. Both Gabriel Luna and Ming-Na Wen have also recently spoken out about their hopes to return as their characters. While Bob Iger's comments about Marvel TV made it seem like the company doesn't really care about pre-Disney+ Marvel shows, that doesn't necessarily mean that they are completely shut out from possibly coming to the MCU. Since the multiverse is also in play, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, Anson Mount may not be returning to the MCU anytime soon, but he is plenty busy with another big franchise. The actor has portrayed Captain Christopher Pike since 2019's Star Trek: Discovery and can currently be seen on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. Hopefully, Mount comes back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the future, or at the very least, maybe returning in a Disney+ show. It's always hard to tell what will happen since the Marvel TV shows, for the most part, had no big ties to the MCU. Again, with the multiverse in play now, you never know what else will happen.