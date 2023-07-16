ABC to Air Major Disney+ Marvel Show Amid Strikes

Ms. Marvel is flying to ABC for her broadcast television debut! Amidst the continuing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network will be closing out the summer with the airing of the Marvel and Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The first three episodes will premiere on Saturday, August 5, while the three remaining episodes will premiere the following week on August 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET both nights.

The Disney+ series first premiered on the streamer in June of last year, serving as a tie-in to the upcoming film The Marvels, which is partly why Ms. Marvel will be airing on ABC as the network is offering viewers the opportunity to watch all six episodes in anticipation of the new movie, which is set to come out on November 10.

Iman Vellani stars as the titular young heroine, who also goes by Kamala Khan, a teen fangirl of the Avengers, especially Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. When she gains her own powers through a family heirloom, she struggles to understand and take control of them. The season finale ended with Carol Danvers making a brief appearance, on accident, likely in a way to set up The Marvels. Now fans will be able to rewatch it all on broadcast television when it comes to ABC next month in order to prepare for the highly-anticipated film.

Ms. Marvel marks the first Marvel Disney+ series to have a broadcast debut and very well could be the beginning of some others doing the same thing. The Disney+ action comedy American Born Chinese aired select episodes on ABC earlier this summer after its premiere in May, and now, with Ms. Marvel making its way to the network, it wouldn't be surprising if even more were to follow suit. While ABC does have its strike-proof schedule all planned out, it's possible that some shows could air next year, depending on how long the strikes last and whether or not the midseason schedule will also need a rework.

Although Ms. Marvel is, of course, streaming on Disney+, don't miss its broadcast television debut when the first three episodes premiere on ABC on Saturday, August 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with the next three episodes premiering just a week after. The Marvels will fly into theaters on Friday, November 10, to mark a pretty marvelous fall season that you won't want to miss out on.