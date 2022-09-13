New 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Reveal Gift From Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo is making sure to give a warm welcome to the next class of Grey's Anatomy stars. Newcomers Midori Francis and Niko Tehro, who play incoming interns Mika and Lucas in the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, revealed to Entertainment Tonight Monday the thoughtful welcome gift the actress and executive producer presented to them.

"Ellen has been amazing," Francis told the outlet. "She gave us the biggest, most warm welcome. She's also an executive producer, she gave us these beautiful succulent plants welcoming us into the family." The two agreed that Pompeo, who's portrayed Meredith Grey since Season 1 of Grey's Anatomy, has been keeping the show's momentum going even after announcing she would only appear in eight episodes of this upcoming season.

"She's been so excited and so positive about keeping the show. She says she's always gonna be a part of the show, but that also she's so excited to welcome in this new batch of interns and to keep things fresh and moving," Francis said. Plenty of other Grey's vets have made an extra effort to help the new actors feel welcome on set, including Chandra Wilson (Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber). "And you know we got our Dr. Bailey," Francis said. "We got a cast of 17 people – many of whom have been here for over a decade – who the fans love and will continue to be here. There's a lot, a lot, a lot of good things there."

Pompeo recently announced she would be taking a step back from appearing on this season of the long-running show, but assured Deadline Monday that she would always be a part of Grey's, performing the show's iconic voiceover and appearing in the season finale. "I'm gonna always be a part of that show – I'm an exec producer on that show," she shared. "I've spent two decades of my career on that show, it's my heart and soul, and I'll never truly be gone as long as that show's on the air." Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.