'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Introduces New Interns in Teaser Trailer

Grey's Anatomy is getting a whole new class of residents. As Ellen Pompeo takes on a smaller role in the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is welcoming in a host of interns, whom Nick Marsh (Scot Speedman) describes in a new teaser trailer as "diamonds in the rough."

As the hospital completely rebuilds its residency program, Meredith Grey acquaints us with the new class of potential doctors – medical minds who might not have gotten the chance to enroll in a residency program if not for Grey Sloan. As she brings the residents into the operating room, Grey tells the new class, "Congratulations, you're here. You will save lives with this equipment... and you will end them."

Joining the team at Grey Sloan are Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Simone (Alexis Floyd), Lucas (Niko Terho) and Mika (Midori Francis), all of whom are desperate to prove themselves. There also seems to be some history already between Jules and Link (Chris Carmack) that might remind fans of Meredith's first meeting with Derek Shepherd way back in the first episode of Season 1.

"This season, the hospital is going through a bit of a rebirth," Floyd notes in the introduction video. "A second chance, that's a big theme this season for both the interns as well as many of the characters you know and love already." While there are plenty of new characters to meet, Francis promised viewers the show will still be everything they've grown to love, "but with an explosion of newness."

Last month, Pompeo was revealed to be taking a step back when it came to her role on Grey's Anatomy, although she will continue to executive produce the ABC series. The actress has been tapped to star in and executive produce an eight-episode limited series, Untitled Orphan Project, for Hulu. The streamer says the drama series is inspired by the true story of a couple who adopts what they believe to be an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they raise her alongside their other children, however, they begin to suspect there may be something more to her story. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 will premiere Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.