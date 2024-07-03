New Free TV Channel Plays Classic Cartoons 24/7: MeTV Toons Officially Launches

Classic cartoons are coming back into the fold, thanks to MeTV. The network has launched a brand-new channel to serve fans of classic animation, "from Hollywood-era shorts to made-for-television favorites." Launching on June 25, MeTV Toons includes the best of the best of animation. Familiar faces include The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc., Casper, and many more.

"We are honored to work with the amazing team at Warner Bros. Discovery and others on this network and bring together a truly incredible collection of the world's best-known and most-loved classic cartoons, creating a new destination for everyone to discover or rediscover the sheer joy of watching cartoons on TV," Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., said in a statement.

"MeTV Toons will be dedicated 24/7 to showcasing the biggest names and most beloved classic cartoons and animated characters," Sabin continued. "Everyone has a favorite cartoon; it is a universally loved art form. We are thrilled to bring those smiles and memories back to TV with MeTV Toons."

Via the user CNschedules on X, it seems they really weren't kidding with the wide selection of classic cartoons. This week, fans will be able to look forward to shows such as Captain Planet, Police Academy, The Real Ghostbusters, Bugs Bunny and Friends, Inspector Gadget, The Smurfs, Casper and Company, The Woody Woodpecker Show, The Tom and Jerry Show, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, Rocky & Bullwinkle, Thunderbirds, Speed Racer, and plenty more.

It also seems like the schedules are consistent each week and almost every day, which is pretty nice. Fans should check out the MeTV Toons website for a full schedule and to see where they can watch in their area. MeTV Toons is constantly adding stations and hopes to join new cable, satellite, and streaming services in the near future. It's unknown if the network will be adding any more fan-favorite shows to its lineup, but it's possible this will be it, at least for now, until MeTV Toons gets up and running for a while. The lineup is already looking pretty great, and it will be like watching Saturday morning cartoons all over again. Especially if it truly is a Saturday morning, even if you're not a little kid anymore. You are never too old for cartoons.