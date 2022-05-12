HBO Max Adds More Episodes of Beloved Cartoon Network Show

✖

Animation fans got a treat this weekend when HBO Max picked up the most recent episodes of We Baby Bears. The series comes from fellow WarnerMedia subsidiary Cartoon Network, and it just premiered in January of 2022. Now fans who missed the broadcast can stream the show on their own schedule.

We Baby Bears is a prequel to the existing series We Bare Bears, and a bit of a spinoff as well. It premiered on Jan. 1, and it aired 20 episodes in rapid succession by the end of that month. The last five episodes just premiered on Cartoon Network this month, and the company wasted no time in adding them to its in-house streaming service either. Episodes 21 through 25 of the series are now on HBO Max alongside the other installments, as an up-to-date catalog of We Bare Bears episodes.

Both shows are created by Daniel Chong, but there's no denying that they have some major differences from one another. We Bare Bears premiered in 2015. It is about three anthropomorphic bears who live as adoptive brothers – Grizz (Eric Edelstein), Panda (Bobby Moynihan) and Ice Bear (Demetri Martin). The show follows their silly attempts to integrate into human society, while occasional flashback episodes have hinted at their struggles to find a home. This is where the spinoff comes into play.

We Baby Bears follows cub versions of the same characters searching for a home and experiencing some mystical adventures. It stars Connor Andrade as Grizz, Amari McCoy as Panda and Max Mitchell as Ice Bear. Martin returns as the narrator, and director Manny Hernandez is credited for developing the series. In it, the three bears have a magical teleporting box that they hope will transport them to a proper home.

This acquisition is just the latest in a string of catalog updates that have fans very pleased with HBO Max. The streamer is timely with adding new material after it has aired on its traditional platform – especially when it comes to animation. Since it shares a parent company with Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation and other big-ticket properties, many fans see it as the go-to streaming service for animation these days.

HBO Max is available now with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. It costs $10 per month after that for $15 per month for an ad-free subscription. We Bare Bears and We Baby Bears are both streaming there now.