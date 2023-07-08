'80s Kids — Do You Remember This Cartoon?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While browsing through Pluto TV's catalog of free movies and shows, a certain animated TV series caught our eye. It seemed super familiar, and it felt like a hidden memory was unlocked. And we're wondering if it'll unlock a memory for you, too. The show in question is The Littles, a relatively obscure show that ran for three seasons on ABC from 1983-1985.

The Littles, which is streaming in full on Pluto TV, is based on John Peterson's book series of the same name about a family of little human-like creatures who live in the walls of an old house. (Click here to buy the original book, The Littles, on Amazon.) They go on adventures, get into high jinks and help out Henry Bigg, the child who lives in the home. Many people will be more familiar with the book series being Petersen and other authors have released books starring the Little family since 1967. However, this '80s adaptation will also spark some joy for some kids who watched it via ABC broadcasts of VHS/DVD releases.

Pluto TV is currently streaming all 29 episodes of The Littles for no cost. The ad-supported streaming service, which Paramount owns, is also streaming the show's two movie tie-ins. The first is the 1985 prequel Here Come the Littles, though it is confusingly also listed as just "The Littles." This theatrical flick shows how the Littles and Henry first meet. The second movie adaptation, Liberty & The Littles, is also available. This one, which originally aired on ABC, sees the tiny family travel to New York City for the Fourth of July.

Of course, if watching the show for free isn't good enough for you, there are some physical copies of The Littles episodes floating around the internet. We spotted a VHS compilation, "The Littles Christmas Special," used on Amazon. (Do note, apparently, none of the episodes are actually Christmas-themed.) If you'd rather just revisit the acclaimed books series, there are plenty of options on Amazon. Some titles currently available to purchase include The Littles Go To School, The Littles to the Rescue, The Littles and the Big Storm, and the book that started it all, titled The Littles. We also spotted a box set called, "The Littles Series Set," which consists of eight books in one bundle.