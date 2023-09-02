New 'Cat in the Hat' Series on the Way

The Cat in the Hat is coming back. Variety exclusively reports that the beloved Dr. Seuss character is the first title under a new partnership with Amazon's Wondery podcast studio and network. With Wondery Kids & Family and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, fans will be able to look forward to the beloved yet controversial kids' books getting podcast adaptations. The Cat in the Hat Cast is described as a "fantastical variety show-style podcast series hosted by everyone's favorite red and white hat-wearing Cat."

The new series will take listeners to "a world full of delightful mix-ups and exhilarating mayhem" as the fan-favorite Cat steps into the hosting chair along with Fish to host a "perfectly poised podcast." Much like the books, the podcast will include tongue-twisters, wordplay, and even alphabet sing-a-longs. Singer, writer, artist, and comedian Andrew Barbato will voice The Cat in the Hat, while Fish will be voiced by Brandon Zelman, an actor, improviser, filmmaker, and writer.

In a statement, Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said, "We looked at all the big names in podcasting, and I was really stuck with the creativity that Wondery brings to their projects. Wondery Kids & Family has an incredible vision for how to bring to life our characters and stories in podcasting form. We believe this collaboration not only builds upon Dr. Seuss' incredible legacy but also plays a key part of our bigger entertainment strategy for the Dr. Seuss franchise."

The new partnership marks a greater expansion for Dr. Seuss Enterprise and opens the door for much more imagination for kids. This also marks the latest adaptation of The Cat in the Hat. The book, which was originally published in 1957, has been adapted into an animated TV special, numerous TV shows, a live-action film starring Mike Myers, videogames, a play, and more. This is the first that the beloved book will become a podcast, and it's going to be interesting to see how it all comes together.

The Cat in the Hat Cast will premiere on Sept. 18. It will be available exclusively on Wondery+ through Wonder Kids+ on Apple Podcasts and the Wondery app. More Dr. Seuss podcasts will be announced hopefully soon. In the meantime, fans should prepare to reacquaint themselves with the mischievous cat very soon. The podcast will likely be fairly unpredictable, which is in true Cat in the Hat fashion.