Some Dr. Seuss Fans Support Book Ban Amid Controversy

Dr. Seuss' estate recently announced plans to halt publication on a number of the late author's titles, due to racist content. While many have criticized the move there are a number of fans who support the so-called "book ban." In total, six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be printed, including If I Ran the Zoo, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, On Beyond Zebra! and McElligot’s Pool. In a statement, Dr. Seuss Enterprises explained, "These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families." The move has been met with a lot of backlash, as many fans of the author feel this is an excessive decision. However, other Seuss fans are fully in support of the company's choice and have applauded it. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

#DrSeuss taking out 6 books out of rotation out of many and apologizing for anti-Black and anti-Asian imagery isn't "cancel culture"

It's called being responsible in a Multicultural society*maturing. After the renewed commitment to racism and hatred in 2020/2021 this is tzedek. pic.twitter.com/4L9SmpSUO1 — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) March 4, 2021 "It's not even [canceling]. They decided to do it, no one forced them to," one Twitter user said, in response to the cries of "cancel culture."

They explained that they were included some of that work in the museum so as to acknowledge the history and evolution. But it seems very consistent with this reasonable, smart and principled publishing decision. (And yes - this is evolution, not cancellation.) — Ethan Zuckerman (@EthanZ) March 4, 2021 "And he'd even (during his life) realized he'd mad errors and revised some (notably Mulberry Street). The reason they're being retired and not further revised is fidelity to his work by his estate," someone else explained of the late author. "If he were alive, he'd be announcing new editions."

pic.twitter.com/vDwMOtPVQh — Tracy Jones-Henry (@TrayJayHay) March 4, 2021 "When are outraged conservatives going to get that Dr. Seuss' Estate decided to stop publishing 6 books and that they were not 'Cancelled' by liberals?" one person asked, noting that the decision was made by a private company and was not politically motivated.

Re: Dr. Seuss... Target audience for the books: kids Number of kids who will give a shit about some books being pulled: 0 Move on. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 4, 2021 "Y'all, the government hasn't [canceled] Dr. Seuss or dropped the "Mr." from Potato Head. Dr. Seuss industries made the choice to stop publishing those 6 titles. Hasbro made the decision to drop the gender label on Potato Head," another user offered. "[The] government had nothing to do with it. Calm down."

They can start with this one, and explain how their children must be able to read about the Asian "helpers who all wear their eyes at a slant," no matter what the Dr. Seuss estate thinks. https://t.co/Q7JDZh9EKZ pic.twitter.com/o68bYrGcx5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 4, 2021 "The books going out of print are poorly selling D list titles. I'd be willing to bet 99% of people freaking out had never heard of at least 4 of the six," somebody else wrote.

To be super clear the Seuss estate announced they themselves had decided to stop actively publishing certain books. The Fox lemmings immediately spun this into government censorship and are now defiantly sending truckfuls of cash to the very company that made the decision. https://t.co/wL7MLRIbXX — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 4, 2021 "I wasn't raised on Dr. Seuss. The only story I was aware of growing up was The Grinch. My whole life, I thought this dude did one story that comes on every Christmas," one other Twitter user said. "Not until Hollywood did feature-length films of his other stories in the early 2000s did I learn he wrote more."