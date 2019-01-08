Network Offers Duchess Meghan Markle Multi-Million Dollar Donation to Make ‘Suits’ Cameo

Meghan Markle may be trading in her title as the Duchess of Sussex for the name Rachel Zane, with NBC Universal reportedly offering the new royal a multi-million dollar donation to charity for her to briefly reprise her role on Suits.

According to a report by British tabloid The Daily Star published Sunday that quotes a senior production source at the network, NBC Universal executives are willing to pay the price to cash in on Markle’s new royal status, offering to donate a hefty check to a charity of her choice should she make a brief 2-minute cameo filmed in her new home city in England.

“No final figure has yet been arrived at but negotiations are likely to be opened in the very near future,” the source alleged. “I’ve heard sums ranging from two to six million being kicked around and that sounds a lot – but it would be one of the biggest marketing coups in TV history.”

Markle starred on Suits as Rachel Zane from the show’s pilot in 2011 through its Season 7 finale, which aired just weeks before she tied the knot to Prince Harry in May of 2018. When fans last saw Rachel, she had married her law firm partner Mike Ross, who also left the series upon her exit.

Although details regarding Markle’s return to the series previously seemed like a longshot given her new royal status, the source claimed that there are already a number of storylines being tossed around in preparation of the Duchess of Sussex accepting the offer.

“We could create a storyline where Rachel and Mike have created new lives for themselves and are starting a family, with Rachel showing an obvious baby bump,” the source said. “I believe we could get away with only one or two lines from Rachel, perhaps saying how she would never have believed she would have such a wonderful life. This particular route would beautifully mirror real life. It would give one or several charities a big boost, portray Meghan as a thoroughly modern royal – and give us one of the biggest ratings blockbusters of our existence.”

One of Markle’s former Suits colleagues reportedly alleged that her potential cameo was supposed to be “hush, hush,” though it was no secret that the network would “do anything to get her and Patrick back as guest stars,” cameos that would prove to drive ratings for the series.

Despite the alleged offer, a source told Harper’s Bazaar that the reports are false and that the Duchess of Sussex will not be trading in her royal spotlight for her acting career anytime soon.

“The show has not made a multi-million dollar charity donation offer to Meghan to return for a cameo,” the source said. “There are no plans for her to return to the show.”

So far, neither NBC Universal or Meghan Markle herself have commented on the rumors.