'NCIS': Wilmer Valderrama Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Season 21

As fans of NCIS wait in agony for Season 21 following the cop procedural's Season 20 cliffhanger, Nick Torres himself, Wilmer Valderrama, has shared a special message with all of the NCIS fans. The official Twitter of the CBS series shared a video message from the actor, and Valderrama was as grateful as ever that the series was going on another season, all thanks to the dedicated fans.

"On behalf of all of us, the cast, the crew, the writers, and all of us here at CBS, thank you for every single one of you," Valderrama said. "It is just astonishing that every single one of you have supported the show for this long. 20 years later, multiple generations. So families have now either discovered or endured, or have now, you know, lived the test of time to see every episode on this show. So, just as someone who appreciates and loves this show so much, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you for keeping us on the air. Thank you for liking it, and excited for you guys to check out what's next, Season 21. It's gonna be a good one. I hope you enjoy it."

Thank YOU for two decades of #NCIS. 👏 We can’t wait for what’s next in season 21! pic.twitter.com/RJ9Qc4WIld — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) June 1, 2023

It's pretty impressive that NCIS is gearing up for its 21st season and still topping the chart. According to reports, CBS topped the broadcast ratings once again for the 2022-23 season, with NCIS taking the top spot after sports with almost 10 million viewers. The series is still going strong after all this time, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. There's going to be plenty more stories to look forward to with Season 21, and it will likely once again dominate ratings. It will be part of CBS' fall schedule, but with the writers' strike, it might be delayed. However, the wait will be worth it whenever it will finally premiere.

With the way that Season 20 ended, as Nick was confronting a guy that seemingly has the cause for some childhood trauma, with a gun, no less, no one would be as excited for next season as Wilmer Valderrama. It's going to be entertaining and nerve-wracking to see what happens with him, as he can be known to go off the deep end at times. The story could really go either one of two ways, with Nick coming to his senses and not shooting whoever he wants to shoot or completely regretting his choices and ending someone's life on a whim. Either way, fans will probably dig deeper into Nick's background, and after being on the show for seven seasons, new information will be just what the fans need.