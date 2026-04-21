‘Love Is Blind’ Expecting Baby With New Boyfriend After Show Engagement Went Terribly

Season 7 Love Is Blind participant Brittany Wisniewski is having a baby. The former Netflix star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Rocky Hawkins.

Wisniewski, who was engaged to art dealer Leo Braudy on the show, says the pregnancy was unexpected. However, she says she’s excited about the pregnancy.

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“I found out in January, and it was truly a surprise,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive with a beach-front pregnancy reveal photoshoot. “It’s been a year of a lot of change and growth for me, so it felt unexpected, but also strangely aligned in a way I can’t fully explain.”

Her relationship with Hawkins has come full circle after they had been in one another’s lives for several years. She told PEOPLE the two “shared a connection over the years that has brought us back into each other’s lives at different times.”

Of her pregnancy, she says she’s feeling good now after a difficult first trimester. “My first trimester wasn’t easy. But, I finally feel like I’m coming back to life and really able to enjoy this experience,” she said. “I consider myself a very health-conscious person, so going into pregnancy, I had this idea of what everything would look like from my meals, my routines, my vitamins and the first trimester was honestly the most humbling experience,” she added. “It really taught me that there’s no predicting how your body will respond, and sometimes it’s just about getting through the day and giving yourself grace.”

Through it all, she is joyful about her life changing news. “I’m so excited to become a mom,” she said. “I feel really grateful for this next chapter and everything it’s already teaching me. I can’t wait to experience life with my baby and have a little beach cleanup buddy by my side.”