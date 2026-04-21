‘CIA’ Star Natalee Linez Talks ‘FBI’ Crossovers and Who She Wants to Work With (Exclusive)

CIA star Natalee Linez opened up to PopCulture.com about crossing over with FBI.

The two shows have already done a few mini-crossovers since CIA premiered in February.

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Linez, who plays CIA analyst Gina Gosian, hasn’t really “had the pleasure yet of working with anyone from FBI,” due to Gina mostly being confined to her work station. But she did work with Jeremy Sisto, who plays Jubal Valentine on FBI, in Episode 1. “So that was really wonderful,” Linez recalled.

Pictured: Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Regardless, the actress is “so excited about the opportunities to work with these amazing women.” She shared that she loved Episode 7, “Elimination Game,” which brought on both Missy Peregrym and Alana De La Garza to help with a bomb threat case that leads to two players who are being hunted after they go missing. “That might have been one of my favorite episodes, and I wasn’t even in it,” Linez said. “But it was so good. I’m so excited at the idea of working with them.”

As for who Linez would want to work with from FBI, with no hesitation, she said De La Garza, but she hasn’t really given it much thought as to what she would want to see between Gina and SAC Isobel Castille. “You’re giving me things to think about and journal about. Like, ‘Oh, I wanna pass in this next season with Isobel and Gina.’ I don’t know,” Linez shared. “But I love the idea of the women coming together and going on an op or a case or something like that.”

Pictured (L-R): Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman, Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Since both CIA and FBI are coming back for next season, it can be assumed there will be more crossovers to come. And many more chances for Linez to work with some of the other FBI castmates. It’s definitely easy for crossovers to happen since the two shows not only take place in New York but are also filmed there. It’s inevitable that another crossover will happen next season. What will be included in these crossovers remains to be seen, but there will likely be a whole lot of action and character interaction.

For now, fans can watch FBI and CIA on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.