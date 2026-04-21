‘American Idol’ Contestants Reveal Romance During Live Episode

American Idol contestants Brooks Rosser and Rae are feeling more than just the music together!

The Season 24 contestants confirmed that they’re dating during Monday’s Disney Night episode, following weeks of speculation from fans that their relationship was more than that of just co-stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rae, who was eliminated from the competition last week, showed up to support Rosser Brooks during his Top 9 performance, with host Ryan Seacrest getting the scoop on their status on stage.

AMERICAN IDOl host RYAN SEACREST alongside RAE and BROOKS rosser (Disney/Eric McCandless)



“Did you connect with anybody [on the show]?” he asked Rosser, teasing, “I hear you’re a real Prince Charming!” A shy Rosser responded, “Oh, God. I have to say it?” at which point Seacrest told him, “Somebody’s here to surprise you. She’s really excited. Rae, one of the biggest Brooks fans!”

Rae then ran onto the stage and gave Rosser a huge hug as she proclaimed, “The princess is here to claim her prince!”

Rosser and Rae’s followers have noticed the two spending plenty of time together in recent weeks, with an April 12 video of an Instagram duet garnering comments like, “Truly hope this is a love story in the making,” and “I literally can’t handle the way yall are looking at each other… so stinking precious!!!”

Fans’ speculation that there was more than just friendship between the two intensified when Rae shared an Instagram Story on Thursday of Rosser holding up a sign that read “Vote for Bae,” with “Bae” crossed out to read “Rae.” She commented, “He said he would still vote for me.”

While Rosser and Rae found more than music during their time on American Idol, Rosser is still in the running to be named the winner of Season 24, having made it through Monday’s elimination to make it through to next week’s Taylor Swift-themed Top 7 show.

Accompanying him in the Top 7 are Daniel Stallworth, Keyla Richardson, Jordan McCullough, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper and Braden Rumfelt, with Lucas Leon and Kyndal Inskeep being sent home on Monday’s episode.

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan continue to sit behind the judges’ panel on Season 24, with Jennifer Hudson serving as a mentor and guest judge during Monday’s show.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.