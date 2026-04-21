‘Love Is Blind’: How Brittany Broke Her Pregnancy News to Monica, Who’s Been Going Through IVF

Love Is Blind’s Brittany Wisniewski was thrilled to learn that she was pregnant with her first child, though the news was unexpected. But she also wanted to be sensitive to her close friend and co-star, Monica Davis, who has been going through a difficult IVF journey to start her own family, and has been public with her disappointments along the way.

In honor of National Fertility Week, Davis shared how Wisniewski broke the news. It happened via text message when Wisniewski was preparing to visit Davis for the weekend.

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In a photo with the words written, “I have been trying to conceive for 2 years & have gone through 4 brutal rounds of IVF. This is how my thoughtful & caring & loving LIB castmate & friend shared the news of her pregnancy with me,” Davis shared a photo of the two of them from the reunion special and also a screenshot of part of the text.

“I just feel so undeserving seeing everything you’re going through. I know your time is coming and your journey is bringing so much light to everyone struggling,” Wisniewski texted in part. “You’re so strong I don’t think I could go through half of the things I see you post,” she continued.

In the caption of the post, Davis wrote: “This week is National Infertility Awareness Week & I can’t help but feel so seen, loved & cared for. Thank you for handling me & my fellow fertility warriors with such gentleness. To my angel @brittanynwisniewski – I love you & am so incredibly happy for you. You’re going to be the best mom. 🤍”

Wisniewski shared her pregnancy news in an exclusive with PEOPLE, noting that she was surprised by the news when she found out in January. After a difficult first trimester, she is happy about the news and excited to become a mom.