NCIS Fans Get Sentimental Over Abby’s Penultimate Appearance

Fans became emotional just a few minutes into Tuesday’s new episode of NCIS, knowing that it was the next-to-last time they would see Abby Sciuvo on the crime drama.

Pauley Perrette has been teasing her departure from NCIS for months. Still, as the moment drew close, fans began to tear up each time she appeared on screen. On Tuesday, the NCIS hashtag quickly filled with fans mourning, not prepared to say goodbye to their favorite forensic scientist.

Every move that Abby Sciuto made became a GIF on Tuesday’s episode, and fans filled the replies with heart emojis. “No joke, Abby, you’re like an angel in platform shoes. You know that?”

“Yes, she is,” responded one fan.

Another post showed Abby trying to decide who to take on her free dinner to The Cooler, the high-end restaurant in town where everything is made of ice. Fans immediately began sounding off on who Abby would take to the restaurant, or who they believed she would give the voucher to.

“She give the dinner to the client’ and her son,” guessed one person.

“No one closer to Abby’s heart than Gibbs,” suggested another. “So I’m hoping they can chill together (Igloo) & make some great memories for us fans.”

While Abby originally wanted to give the voucher away, it is non-transferrable, meaning that she herself has to go one way or another. Most hoped to see Abby have dinner with either Gibbs or McGee, saying that those characters had the most loose ends to straighten out.

Every move that Abby made was traced closely by hardcore fans. The fervor surrounding the show was heightened in anticipation of her departure, and some on Twitter described the lengths they had gone to to get in front of the TV on time.

“When you grandpa is absolutely insistent that he get home by 8 so that he can be home in time to watch @PauleyP on one of her last 2 episodes on #NCIS,” one user wrote.

“Grandpa’s got his priorities straight!!” added another.

Abby’s NCIS farewell airs Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.