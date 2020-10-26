'NCIS' Recruits 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Guiding Light' Alum for New Role

✖

NCIS has recruited Days of Our Lives and Guiding Light alum Victoria Platt for a brand new role. Platt will be NCIS Special Agent Veronica "Ronnie" Tyler, working alongside Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres and Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. It does not appear to be clear if Platt's new role will be recurring or simply a guest starring spot.

Platt previously had a significant role on Guiding Light as Vicky Spaulding. She later went on to play Dr. Amanda Raynor in a handful of episodes on Days of Our Lives. Notably, this is not her first time starring in an NCIS series, as she was on NCIS: Los Angeles as a character named Hannah Nessbaum, and NCIS: New Orleans as IRS Agent Michelle Silvera. NCIS Season 18 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Tilford (@victoriousplatt) on Sep 21, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

Season 17 of NCIS had to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, which cause it to be a short season. Series co-showrunner Frank Cardea previously spoke with TV Line about what had been planned for the final episodes, and revealed that there would have been "a very surprising ending." However, he also noted that it did not necessarily "have a cliffhanger."

He added, "We do plan to go forward with the episode in the early part of Season 18 but will probably reevaluate the ending when the time comes." Cardea also shared that the show's creative team has "a lot of flexibility" with the episodes they did film. "We can pretty much air the first six episodes in any order that we choose," he explained.

Thrilled to OFFICIALLY share this with you all!

Season 18 premiere of #NCIS on Tuesday, November 17th.

It's an exciting moment to all of us, and it fills me with pride that our industry it's finding our road back to your homes. pic.twitter.com/EMxSughfcG — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) October 13, 2020

Ahead of the NCIS Season 17 premiere, Cardea spoke to Entertainment Tonight and share a little of what the new season holds. "Some of our other characters are going to go find out new things about each other, certainly Kasie (Diona Reasonover), who is the newest member of our cast. We also advance the relationships amongst our existing characters," he said. CBS All Access subscribers are able to stream all 17 seasons now.