'NCIS' Season 18 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

The premiere date of the new season of NCIS has been revealed. As mentioned by TV Line, CBS has set premiere dates for its upcoming fall shows, and the 18th season of NCIS will begin airing on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. This will come a little over one week after the 12th season of NCIS: Los Angeles and the seventh season of NCIS: New Orleans will premiere (Nov. 8).

"Also of note, 'Fan Favorite' episodes from NCIS‘ previous 17 seasons will close out Sunday nights starting Nov. 8, presumably until Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer is ready to join the mix (where it will lead into NCIS: LA and New Orleans)." TV Line stated. This story is developing.