‘NCIS: Origins’: Kyle Schmid and Mariel Molino on Prequel’s Rising Popularity and Hopes for Their Characters Following Full-Season Order (Exclusive)

Less than a month after NCIS: Origins premiered on CBS, the series received a full-season order, and Kyle Schmid and Mariel Molino told PopCulture.com what they are looking forward to with more episodes. Set in 1991, Origins centers on a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who is a newly-minted NIS agent at Camp Pendleton. The prequel immediately became a hit, bringing in 9 million viewers after seven days of multiplatform viewing.

Schmid, who plays team leader Mike Franks, said the fan reaction is “exciting.” He continued, “We pour our souls into these characters day in and day out. We’ve got work. We sacrifice time with our families and loved ones to do something that we have the privilege to do something that we love. We’re stepping into some big shoes and the fact that we have a fan base already that’s gaining traction, I mean, our online streaming numbers are phenomenal. The show is gaining a ton of popularity, a ton of traction. It’s exciting to be part of something when you really dedicated a big part of your life and your heart.”

Now that NCIS: Origins will be having 18 episodes for the first season, there will be much more story to tell and hopefully some more fan-favorite characters coming into the mix. As for what Lala Dominguez actress Mariel Molino wants to see, “Someone asked me the other day if we’re going to Europe or anything like that. And I was like, ‘You know what? I would love that.’ I would love for our characters to get to go abroad,” she said. “Actually, we technically do go to another country in this season, which is a very exciting episode. I’m just excited to explore the darker side of Lala, the more jaded side of Lala with upcoming season or seasons, so that’s on my end.”

Schmid, meanwhile, is “excited to explore my relationship Vera, so there’s so much unsaid there, so much history to that character and our relationship. I’m very excited to see what goes on there. I’m always a fan of watching Tyla Abercrumbie whenever she’s on camera. I just find myself mesmerized by Mary Jo. I wanna see that character more, and I wanna see more action. I love getting my hands dirty. I’m Franks, man, let’s go.”

So far, only six episodes have aired, meaning there is much more to come on NCIS: Origins and much to look forward to. While the series is off this Monday, it will be back on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS. The first six episodes are streaming on Paramount+.