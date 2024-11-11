Tonight’s new NCIS: Origins will see Gibbs doing something new with Lala, and star Mariel Molino told PopCulture.com what to expect. In Episode 6, titled “Incognito,” the two agents go undercover as “NIS works the case of a dead Navy seaman who may have been sharing top-secret intel that poses a threat to national security. Also, Lala struggles with her place on the team and an unexpected development in her personal life.”

Following the surprise reveal in the series premiere that Molino’s Lala Dominguez is going to have a big origin story as well, the actress shared that the new episode will “take a look” at Lala. She continued, “You get to see what it’s like to be an NIS agent at that time as a female.” Additionally, Austin Stowell’s Gibbs will be going undercover for the first with Lala “and they get to dress up, we get a real James Bond kind of moment. We have Franks and Caleb, meanwhile, listening outside, tense with their butts clenched. And the stakes are high, the drinks are pouring, and the action is actioning.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

The undercover aspect is not all that fans will be able to look forward to, both with tonight’s episode and upcoming episodes. “What’s great about this iteration of NCIS is that you’re really getting to see these characters and their personal lives, so just how tonight you’re going to see a little more about Lala, you’re going to get to explore a little bit more about characters like Randy. That episode is one of my favorite episodes,” Moliono said. “You get to kinda see his backstory, and you get to see him in a completely different new life.”

Most of the characters on NCIS: Origins, such as Lala, are new, while a few of them are familiar to NCIS fans even if they are played by someone different. With the new episode not only digging deeper into Lala’s life but everyone else’s on top of her undercover op with Gibbs, who knows what will happen and what might be revealed.

There is still much to look forward to on NCIS: Origins following the show’s full-season pickup, and fans will want to tune in tonight and every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS following new episodes of NCIS. All episodes of Origins are streaming on Paramount+ if anyone wants to catch up.