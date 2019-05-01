‘NCIS’: McGee Explores, Team Faces Courtroom Drama in New Episode Photos

NCIS‘ latest new episode is setting up a dramatic case, and one of the core members of the team may be looking for a career change.

The beloved CBS crime procedural took last week off, in preparation for the two-week special case that will bring the team to their breaking point. We are also very close to the end of Season 16, meaning our characters may be in for some big surprises before we say goodbye to them for the summer.

What will bring the team from the crime scene to the courtroom, and why is McGee playing with tech products?

Take a look at new photos from Tuesday’s episode, entitled “Judge, Jury…”.

Cold Case

According to the episode description, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) enters DNA into the system from a cold case that will lead to solving a years-old murder investigation. The development will not automatically lead to a happy ending, as expected as the show will take the team to the courtroom for some reason, which given by the look of some of these images, could lead to some tragic moments.

This image shows Malik Madson (Larry Bates) seemingly working as a defense attorney, could he be standing to advocate for a dangerous criminal?

Heartbreak

Something tells us Navy Petty Officer First Class Kyle Larson (Cooper Huckabee) will be playing a key role in this emotional case. The new character can be seen being held back by Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as he seemingly is taken out of the courtroom.

May be a good idea to stock up on Kleenex just in case.

Side-Eyes in the Court

We have to give props to the NCIS team for serving perfect side eye in this new photo. Not even Gibbs can keep a straight face as the crowd, including Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

Whatever the defense is saying in the moment is not making the people, or the team, happy. We are expecting some big gasp-worthy moments coming in this episode for sure.

Interruptions

Another photo of Kyle’s outburst in the courtroom might be a clue as to who he will be playing. As a security guard and Gibbs restrain the Navy Officer, he appears to be holding an old photo of a young man. Could the boy be the murder victim from the cold case?

The description says a legal loophole might lead the suspect of the murder to go free, is that what is happening in the moment?

Face of Justice

NCIS recruited a famous face to play the judge for the tense-filled legal proceedings.

M.A.SH. and Desperate Housewives alum Mike Farrell will be sitting in the big chair during the episode and possibly deciding if the legal loophole is enough to keep a murder suspect out of jail. Will we agree with his decision?

Testifying?

Jacqueline Sloane will have her moment to shine, it seems, during the trial. But what will lead the special agent to testify in this cold case?

As an operational psychologist, maybe she will be giving her expertise on the suspect’s state of mind when he committed the murder. Could the defense be trying to keep their client out of jail pleading insanity? We are not ready to find out.

Keep Investigating

While much of the drama seems to be taking place in the courtroom, the team will likely not sit and watch as a suspect possibly goes off without consequences. Gathered in their office, Bishop and Gibbs are likely looking for ways to secure justice is served.

We also still have Bishop keeping her big Ziva (Cote de Pablo) secret from the team… will we get more information out of that storyline tonight?

Pensive Gibbs

Gibbs has had a big few weeks, tapping into his more emotional side from cases close to home and his thoughts about his good, believed to be dead, friend Ziva.

While he is likely paying attention to what is being said in court during this image, we can’t help but wonder what is going through his mind at any given moment.

Learning More

Looks like we will be spending some time at Kyle’s home during the big episode too! This photo shows the grieving man doing some much-needed cleanup to his house. Could he be feeling hopeful about the case?

Something tells us Kyle will play a huge role in this two-episode case, and we are ready to find out what happens next.

Decisions, Decisions

It seems as though we might get a decision from the judge on the big case in this episode, depending on at what point this photo was taken. But what will keep the action going one more week? Could the episode end in a massive cliffhanger?

What’s McGee Doing?

Were you wondering where McGee(Sean Murray) was in the previous photos? Turns out, the fan-favorite cast member will be heading off on his own adventure during this special, and it could lead him away from D.C. forever.

The episode description says McGee will visit an elite technology company in Silicon Valley that is offering him a new job, with promising new benefits. In this photo we can see he is not necessarily opposed to being wooed, could McGee be getting ready to leave the team forever?

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.