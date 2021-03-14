Why 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: New Orleans' Aren't on Tonight

✖

The NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans teams have Sunday, March 14 off. They are both taking a back seat to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which kicks off on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. CBS is airing repeats for both shows on Sunday, March 21 as well, but new episodes will follow on Sunday, March 28.

The next new NCIS: Los Angeles episode is titled "Red Rover, Red Rover" and will ait at 9 p.m. ET on March 28. CBS has not released photos or a synopsis for the episode yet. The next NCIS: New Orleans episode is titled "Stashed" and airs at 10 p.m. ET on March 28. According to the network's brief episode synopsis, "Stashed" sees Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) in danger suddenly after a criminal he helped put behind bars escapes from the police. Carter (Charles Michael Davis) is assigned with keeping Sebastian in protective custody. Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) and Sebastian also have fun gossiping about Hannah (Necar Zadegan) and Carter's flirting.

NCIS: New Orleans is in the middle of its seventh and final season, and features Scott Bakula as NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride. CBS announced that NCIS: New Orleans would be the first NCIS spinoff to end in February. “It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” executive producers/showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.” The show also counted Mark Harmon, who plays Gibbs on NCIS, and Bakula as executive producers.

Silber and Nash will not be without employment for long. The two will continue as executive producers on the next NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii. CBS is reportedly close to officially ordering the series, and the writers' room is already being staffed. Casting for the new project hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles is in its 12th season. The show stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah, Barrett Foa, Eric Christian Olsen, Renee Felice Smith, Medalion Rahmini, and Caleb Castille. Last month, Ruah made her directing debut with the episode "Russia, Russia, Russia."

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.