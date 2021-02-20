'NCIS: Los Angeles' Stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen Endorse 'Hawaii' Spinoff

✖

NCIS: Los Angeles stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen are not afraid of a potential NCIS: Hawaii spin-off stealing their thunder. In fact, the onscreen married couple is embracing the new expansion to the long-running NCIS franchise. Earlier this week, it was reported that CBS is considering a Hawaii-set NCIS spin-off, which would be the third spin-off from the main series, while NCIS: New Orleans is ending with Season 7.

"I think it's an exciting opportunity because listen, Hawaii is Hawaii. And if there's anything that we want to watch on TV, it's people in paradise running around catching bad guys," Olsen, who plays Deeks, told Entertainment Tonight. He said the new show has not been cast yet, adding that a Hawaii show is a "great opportunity" to expand the NCIS world.

Ruah, who plays Kensi, agreed with her real-life brother-in-law. "And we obviously know that the recipe for this franchise has worked quite nicely," she continued. "I mean, we have 18 seasons [for NCIS], 12 seasons [for NCIS: LA], seven for New Orleans, and now a new one's coming. It's an attractive franchise. So hopefully they'll do great."

Back on Tuesday, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that CBS was close to giving a straight-to-series order to NCIS: Hawaii. Chris Silber would move on from serving as NCIS: New Orleans showrunner to the same job on the new show. Jan Nash, another NCIS: New Orleans veteran, will also executive produce with SEAL Team's Matt Bosack. CBS Studios is producing the series. The new show will be filmed in Hawaii, where production has been easier during the coronavirus pandemic. Pilot directors are already being interviewed and the writers' room is being staffed.

All of this news comes at a major moment in NCIS history. NCIS: New Orleans is about to be the first NCIS series to end, as no Season 8 is in the works. Meanwhile, there is still no official word on the main NCIS being picked up for a 19th season. It all hinges on star Mark Harmon, who has played Leroy Jethro Gibbs since JAG. Harmon's contract is up after Season 18 finishes, and sources told THR the show would end without him. After Harmon learned this, he reportedly spoke with CBS executives about returning for just a few episodes if they order Season 19.

NCIS: LA is now in its 12th season. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. This weekend's episode, "Russia, Russia, Russia," marks Ruah's directing debut. "I always appreciated everybody's jobs but now I got to see it from a [different] perspective," Ruah told ET. "You see where all their work gets created in the prep and I got to see that for the first time and it was really wonderful. I learned a lot. My colleagues were really supportive, really, really supportive, so it made everything easier."

