'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Looks Identical to Her Mom in Rare Photo

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is looking identical to her mother, and you would almost think they were twins. The actress shared a sweet photo of her and her mom to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day in Portugal, saying that she is a go-getter, ambitious, a great mom, and a positive person all because of her mother. From the looks of the photo, they are truly like twins, and the fact that they are so close makes it even better.

Daniela Ruah has been a busy woman these days, as she was not only finishing up the last season of NCIS: Los Angeles, but she also hosts the Portugal version of The Traitors, Os Traidores, which is similar to the game Mafia. Since she's been so busy, family time would be a rare thing for her, so she seems to be taking every second of freedom she can to spend it with her family, and even if she's not with them, she is still making sure they know how much they mean to her, especially on a day as special as Mother's Day.

With the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles, Daniela Ruah was likely feeling even more emotional than normal, knowing that this journey over 10 years in the making is about to come to an end, and she had her mom by her side the entire time. The actress doesn't post too many photos of her mother, so what better day to do it than on Mother's Day in the country that her parents are from? It's sweet to see how close she is to her mother, and it's even sweeter to see how much they look alike.

Meanwhile, there is just one episode left of NCIS: Los Angeles and it's likely that it will be quite an emotional time, more emotional than a sweet Mother's Day post. The finale, airing this Sunday, will be on an hour earlier as an hour-long retrospective will be airing right after the final episode. It's hard to predict what will happen in the episode, of course, aside from the highly-anticipated Callanna wedding, so fans will just have to tune in to see what the OSP team will be getting into before saying their goodbyes. The finale will premiere at 9 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 21 on CBS, and you won't want to miss it. It will be best to bring tissues with you because you will likely need them.