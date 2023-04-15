'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Now Hosting a Reality Show as CBS Drama Concludes

NCIS: Los Angeles may be coming to an end, but star Daniela Ruah is keeping busy by hosting a new reality show! The actress recently took to Instagram to share that her new series, Os Traidores (Traitors), is now airing in Portugal. According to Express, the game show revolves around 22 contestants who are faced with the "ultimate game of detection, backstabbing, and trust."

Similar to games like Mafia, the host has to select players to be Traitors who are tasked to murder one of their fellow players every night, and the other players, known as The Faithfuls, have to figure out who the Traitor is by eliminating someone they're suspicious of until they do or do not find the Traitor. The series began in the Netherlands and has found much success as a global franchise.

The American version, The Traitors, premiered earlier this year and is hosted by Alan Cumming. Releasing on Peacock, the series was renewed for a second season a month after its premiere. As for the Portugal version, it will be hard to watch it if you're not in Portugal but thanks to the power of the Internet, it should be easy to find clips of it, and maybe even full episodes, if fans are that dedicated.

Daniela Ruah is not the first NCIS: LA star to host a TV show or have some experience in the reality field. LL Cool J has had some experience in the past, as he was the host of Lip Sync Battle for its five-season run. He and co-star Chris O'Donnell are also the creators of CBS' reality dance series Come Dance with Me, which premiered last year. It seems like the cast is already starting to pick up new gigs post-NCIS, and it's sadly making it all the more real that the series is truly ending soon.

NCIS: Los Angeles is set to have a two-part series finale next month, with a one-hour special following the finale. The first NCIS spin-off celebrated 300 episodes last season, which is quite a rare and impressive milestone. Earlier this year, the series was part of the first-ever three-way NCIS franchise crossover with the flagship series and newest iteration, NCIS: Hawai'i. More surprises are likely on the way as the series starts to wrap up, and more stars find new jobs after turning in their gear.