‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Viewers Weigh in on CBS’ New Spinoff

Monday marked a major night for the NCIS franchise. As NCIS kicked off its 19th season, the franchise also launched its third NCIS spinoff series, NCIS: Hawai’i. As fans tuned in to the new show, which made NCIS history as it features the franchise’s first female lead, many flocked to social media to weigh in.

Debuting on CBS at 10 p.m. ET, NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor Office. Tennant “has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way.” Along with her team of specialists, Tennant balances “duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.” The series was created by NCIS: New Orleans showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash with SEAL Team producer Matt Bosack. In addition to Lachey, the show also stars Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, a junior member of Jane’s team and eager to find the first piece of evidence that helps them solve mysteries and Jason Antoon as Cyber Intelligence Specialist Ernie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After months of waiting for the series, which received a straight-to-series order, fans were more than just a little eager to tune into Monday night’s NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere, and as they watched the premiere episode, many took to Twitter to react. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say, and don’t forget to catch new episodes of the show Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, the series airing just after The Neighborhood at 8 p.m., Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30 p.m., and the original NCIS at 9 p.m.

‘Phenomenally epic’

From what I was able to take in from episode 1? #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/pyTlvS7dcV — Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) September 21, 2021

“[NCIS: Hawai’i] season premiere 2nite was phenomenally epic can’t wait till next week,” tweeted one viewer won over by Monday night’s premiere. “I’m absolutely so in [love] with this new show so very much y’all.”

Fans are ‘going to love this show’

https://twitter.com/ryansrambeau/status/1440322539733983241?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I met Jane Tennant ten minutes ago and I already like her immensely,” commented another viewer. “Also, Special Agent In Charge has a very nice ring to it. There are badass women in the franchise but nice to see one heading the department!”

‘Absolutely incredible’

https://twitter.com/bobka_e/status/1440148600340635653?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was absolutely incredible and awesome,” wrote somebody else. “I’me allready hooked.I so can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next.The cast is sensational.”

Fans are ‘already’ hooked

Already love this show!! #NCISHawaii — kate kelly (@kkelly584) September 21, 2021

“I loved the pilot episode, the team all worked great together,” shared one viewer. “And finally a LGBTQ main character in the NCIS universe!”

Not an instant hit for everyone

We will give this show another chance, but not hopeful. Just didn’t see any chemistry between characters. A more dynamic lead is needed. Seemed forced. #NCISHawaii — Erin Lauzon (@edgarapoerules) September 21, 2021

However, not everyone was a fan of the show. One person said the pilot episode was “incredibly boring” and suggested “the whole NCIS tv concept needs to end. It’s way past it’s prime.”

‘A lot of bad cheese’

#NCISHawaii



Also, for me, I saw a lot of bad cheese throughout the ''Pilot'' which just wasn't doing this ''Pilot'' any good at all.



Also, it failed in making me believe because it wasn't a backdoor ''Pilot'' spin-off.



(2/2)https://t.co/tLVWunPaqv — ~ Tony ~ (@TonyCF_88) September 21, 2021

New episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS following new episodes of NCIS at9 p.m. Past episodes of both shows can be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a free trial subscription to new customers.